Northridge football coach Chad Eppley stands between leading returning receivers Kade Sainz (22) and Jethro Hostetler (11). Russ Draper

MIDDLEBURY — Northridge saved its best football for the end of the 2021 season.

That stellar play helped the Raiders make it to the Class 4A state championship game for the first time in the school’s history. Northridge would fall in the title game to Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 45-14.