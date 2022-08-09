Read full article on original website
CSS Men’s Soccer Heads to England for Preseason
DULUTH, Minn.- The CSS men’s soccer team will spend its preseason in England preparing for its second season as a member of the MIAC. The team will spend ten days in England and will play in four exhibition matches against local clubs while also training with elite academies. The...
Huskies Earn Sweep in Regular Season Home Finale
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies capped of their regular season home series against the La Crosse Loggers Thursday night at Wade Stadium. The Huskies were able to keep the Loggers off the board for the majority of the game, but a four run top of the ninth would tie the ballgame. The University of Omaha Nebraska product Eddie Satisky came up with the walk-off RBI single in the bottom half of the frame to lift Duluth to victory, winning 6-5 for the sweep.
Duluth Huskies Prepare for Postseason
DULUTH, Minn.- The Huskies won the first half, for the first time in program history, giving them the automatic bid into the playoffs. Now Duluth will face a team they’ve been unsuccessful against all season in the Eau Claire Express. We’ve had some tough losses here in the regular...
LSC Kickoff Event
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s not just elementary and high school age kids who need to get ready to return to the classrooms. Lake Superior College held their first of three kickoff events Friday. It’s for all students, whether they are new or returning. Students were able to take...
UMD Football’s Brad Dati Earns Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
DULUTH, Minn.- Announced last week the NSIC listed UMD linebacker very own Brad Dati as list year’s preseason defensive player of the year. Last season, Dati was awarded First Team All-Conference for his efforts, leading the team in tackles with 51 solo and 41 assisted for a total of 92, with five tackles for a loss resulting in 41 yards lost, when asked what it meant to him the captain had a pretty humble answer.
Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location
DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown. In just a few short weeks, the...
33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival Starts Friday
DULUTH, Minn. — The 33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. For a preview of what to expect, watch the video above. And for ticket information and the blues lineup, click here.
Haunted Shack in Carlton needs Volunteer Actors
CARLTON, Minn. — In the woods of Carlton, the Haunted Shack is prepping for its 29th season of scares. The event takes place every October; featuring a hay ride, corn maze, haunted forest, and the shack itself. Volunteer actors will be needed to bring the event to life. Leaders...
Brother, Sister, Childhood Friend Of ‘Born Too Late’ Perform Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Band members from Born Too Late, made up of a brother, sister and their childhood friend, stopped by the morning show Friday to talk about their success and unique style of music. Check out the interview in the video above, and see the videos below for two live performances.
Bayfront Blues Festival Set to Return for 33rd Year
DULUTH, Minn. – The Bayfront Blues Festival returns to Duluth Friday for its 33rd year. The festival at Bayfront is one of the top 25 blues festivals in the nation and features national, Midwest, and local acts. Such acts include Ruthie Foster, Mike Zito, and Canned Heat. The festival...
Sensory-Friendly Day with Thomas the Tank Engine
DULUTH, Minn. — Thomas the Tank Engine is known by kids worldwide, including those on the spectrum. Today, the North Shore Railroad held a sensory-friendly event, for kids to spend time with Thomas in a quieter setting. Five years ago, Duluth became the first in the country to hold...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Musician Severio Mancieri
Duluth musician Severio Mancieri stopped by the morning show Wednesday to play one of his original tunes. Click the video to listen. And click here for more on Severio!
Eighth Annual Operation K-9
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Operation K-9 returned to the Northland for it’s eighth year, presenting the public with a show of talent from police dogs across the area. Taking part were K-9’s and their handlers from five local law-enforcement agencies: St. Louis County, Douglas County, Duluth Police, Superior Police, and Hermantown.
Coffee Conversation: Two Harbors Art Festival Aug. 12-14
Duluth artist Cheyenne Vavrina was in studio Friday morning to show of her fantastic wooden art work while previewing this weekend’s Two Harbors Art Festival. Click the video to see her work, and click here to learn more about the festival happening Aug. 12-14.
Great Lakes Fishery Research Uses New Drone Technologies
ASHLAND, Wisc.–Researchers are changing the way they monitor fish populations in the Great Lakes. Tuesday, August 9, researchers welcomed community leaders and fishery managers to the lakeshores of Ashland, Wisconsin, showcasing new state-of-the-art technologies. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and Great Lakes Fishery Commission partnered with Saildrone Inc....
Career Lab in Duluth Reopens to the Public
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Workforce Center has opened its Career Lab to the public for the first time since April of 2020. As of last week, people can stop-by the lab without an appointment, and receive help with anything related to employment and job training. Throughout the pandemic,...
15,000 MNA Nurses To Hold Strike Vote Monday In Duluth, Twin Cities
DULUTH, Minn. — 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association are planning to hold a strike vote on Monday, according to a press release. Nurses in the Twin Ports and Twin Cities are coming together for the first time to fight for fair contracts to hold healthcare executives accountable to put patients before profits.
YWCA Duluth’s GirlPower! Program To End, Exec. Dir. Talks What’s Next
DULUTH, Minn. — The YWCA Duluth’s GirlPower! program is coming to an end after more than two decades of uplifting and guiding countless young girls. Some of the girls who have been through the program stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Thursday to talk about its impact on them.
Volunteer Fire Department Car Show Coming To Cloquet Saturday
CLOQUET, Minn. — The Solway Volunteer Fire Department is holding their 3rd annual “Flashover” fundraiser car show on Saturday. Not only is it a car show, but there is an open house of the fire hall and a junior firefighter agility course for families to enjoy. An appearance by LifeLink is also a possibility.
Coffee Conversation: Cole Forcier Sings, Talks Inspiration Behind Music
Duluth musician Cole Forcier stopped by the morning show to play one of his originals and also talked about what inspires his music. Click the video to hear more, and check out Cole on SoundCloud.
