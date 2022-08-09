DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies capped of their regular season home series against the La Crosse Loggers Thursday night at Wade Stadium. The Huskies were able to keep the Loggers off the board for the majority of the game, but a four run top of the ninth would tie the ballgame. The University of Omaha Nebraska product Eddie Satisky came up with the walk-off RBI single in the bottom half of the frame to lift Duluth to victory, winning 6-5 for the sweep.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO