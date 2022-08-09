Interim director of Omaha Streetcar Authority sees project as 'catalyst' for urban core

Read full article on original website
Federal ARPA funds help turn fire-damaged South Omaha funeral parlor into job center
OMAHA — A burned-out mortuary is to be resurrected as a South Omaha workforce development hub that, with a boost from hundreds of thousands of public dollars, will connect area residents with jobs. But there’s more than meets the eye to the 85-year-old structure, now just a rundown shell...
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation
The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
Clouds of purple martins returning to midtown Omaha
Big numbers of purple martins are returning to midtown Omaha. Local birder Justin Rink said he spotted around 10,000 on several trees near 42nd and Farnam streets. That’s a few blocks east of where Rink and other local birders used to see 50,000 to 75,000 each summer. “They peak...
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
Grant funding available to diverse small businesses in Nebraska
Fiserv is offering $10,000 to ethnically diverse small businesses in Nebraska. Two Omaha restaurant owners share how the funding is helping their businesses navigate pandemic-driven challenges.
$85M health education building at Kearney will move NU toward filling rural health shortages
Even before the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the situation beginning in 2020, Nebraska was projecting a shortage of health care professionals, particularly in rural areas. The University of Nebraska Medical Center has long expected a shortage of 5,435 nurses by 2025, which combined with an aging population will seriously squeeze health care options in several areas of the state.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces next president and CEO
On Thursday, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Luis Padilla, DVM Dipl. ACZM will serve as president and CEO of the zoo after Dennis Pate retires later this year.
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
Two more ramp closures coming at West Dodge and I-680
(Omaha, NE) -- After multiple ramp closures in the area over the last week, two more closures are coming to the area of I-680 and West Dodge on Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says from 10:30 Thursday night through 6:00 Friday morning, the eastbound West Dodge elevated expressway ramp to northbound I-680 will be closed. The NDOT says the closure is necessary for bridge deck resurfacing. The eastbound lower West Dodge Road ramp to northbound I-680 will remain open.
Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane
Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
Oakland, Nebraska, police chief to surrender law enforcement certification
The embattled police chief of Oakland — who has been under investigation by the FBI after a state audit found he had misused city funds — is set to voluntarily surrender his state law enforcement certification next week. Terry Poland, who had been the police chief of the...
$22 million bond narrowly passes for schools southeast of Lincoln
(KOLN) - A $22 million school-bond issue for two schools narrowly passed on Tuesday. The election was held regarding a $22 million school bond for Bennet Elementary and Palmyra Jr./Sr. High. According to an unofficial final result from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, the majority of voters supported the bond in this all-mail election, but it was a close vote, 595 to 584.
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
