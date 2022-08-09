Read full article on original website
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Santa Maria area high schools begin year with new state-required later start time
The first day of class in the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday brought more than just the start of the new 2022-23 school year. It also marked the first day of the new state law that requires a later start time. The post Santa Maria area high schools begin year with new state-required later start time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
School Supply Drives Get Santa Barbara Students Outfitted Ahead of Return to Classroom
Parents preparing to send their children back to school will have opportunities to receive free clothing and school supplies from numerous organizations, including at school supply drives taking place this Saturday. Some groups, such as People’s Pantry, Catholic Charities, and Unity Shoppe, provide food, clothing, and other supplies year-round, while...
Orcutt Union School District students head back to the classroom
Students in some local classrooms are heading back to the classroom Thursday, including in the Orcutt Union School District.
7-Eleven is giving away free slurpee’s for student’s first day of school
The 7-Eleven on the corner of S. Bradley and Clark Ave. is giving away free slurpee's to kids. The post 7-Eleven is giving away free slurpee’s for student’s first day of school appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria High School Link Crew welcomes more than 740 freshmen
The majority of more than 740 incoming freshmen received an introduction to what student life will be like at Santa Maria High School on Wednesday, August 10th.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to close for two weeks for maintenance
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed for two weeks while crews work on preventative maintenance beginning Saturday, Aug. 13. The post Lompoc Aquatic Center to close for two weeks for maintenance appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire releases Fire Prevention Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire released Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety to prevent vegetation fires. The post Santa Barbara County Fire releases Fire Prevention Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley
County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
Santa Maria Regional Transit to offer free rides to students, families on Thursday and Friday
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – As students zip up their backpacks and prepare to head back to school, Santa Maria Regional Transit is offering free rides to students and their families on Thursday and Friday. The post Santa Maria Regional Transit to offer free rides to students, families on Thursday and Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley
Another Pride flag has been reported stolen in the Santa Ynez Valley – the second time the flag has been reported stolen in the area in recent weeks. The post Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Downtown Santa Barbara events this week
There are a few events happening in Downtown Santa Barbara this week. There are a variety of options such as live music performances and a comedy show.
Santa Barbara Independent
Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California
Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara
Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.
Coastal View
Not too far gone
Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District
As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara
Two drivers were transported to the hospital after a rollover accident near Highway 154 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The post Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Axe-Citing Times for State Street
State Street has a little more pep in its step these days thanks to a handful of new and exciting ― if a little unconventional ― businesses arriving downtown. The State Street Axe Club opened Fiesta weekend with a steady stream of customers lining up to hurl hatchets down divided lanes at wooden targets. “I always knew this was something that would be a hit here,” said owner Brett Michaelson, who previously opened an axe-throwing location in Los Angeles. “People want things to do; they want entertainment, but there was nothing to do downtown but drink after 8 p.m.”
KEYT
A hot Friday leads into a hot mid-August weekend
Temperatures are warming a tad again Friday, putting our area slightly above average. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s, and inland in the 90s to low 100s. High pressure is elongated between Idaho and Texas. The marine layer will be present in the morning for the Central Coast, but not for the South Coast.
