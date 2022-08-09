State Street has a little more pep in its step these days thanks to a handful of new and exciting ― if a little unconventional ― businesses arriving downtown. The State Street Axe Club opened Fiesta weekend with a steady stream of customers lining up to hurl hatchets down divided lanes at wooden targets. “I always knew this was something that would be a hit here,” said owner Brett Michaelson, who previously opened an axe-throwing location in Los Angeles. “People want things to do; they want entertainment, but there was nothing to do downtown but drink after 8 p.m.”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO