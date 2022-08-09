ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

School Supply Drives Get Santa Barbara Students Outfitted Ahead of Return to Classroom

Parents preparing to send their children back to school will have opportunities to receive free clothing and school supplies from numerous organizations, including at school supply drives taking place this Saturday. Some groups, such as People’s Pantry, Catholic Charities, and Unity Shoppe, provide food, clothing, and other supplies year-round, while...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley

County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests

After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California

Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Becca C

7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara

Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Not too far gone

Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
The Malibu Times

Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District

As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Axe-Citing Times for State Street

State Street has a little more pep in its step these days thanks to a handful of new and exciting ― if a little unconventional ― businesses arriving downtown. The State Street Axe Club opened Fiesta weekend with a steady stream of customers lining up to hurl hatchets down divided lanes at wooden targets. “I always knew this was something that would be a hit here,” said owner Brett Michaelson, who previously opened an axe-throwing location in Los Angeles. “People want things to do; they want entertainment, but there was nothing to do downtown but drink after 8 p.m.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

A hot Friday leads into a hot mid-August weekend

Temperatures are warming a tad again Friday, putting our area slightly above average. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s, and inland in the 90s to low 100s. High pressure is elongated between Idaho and Texas. The marine layer will be present in the morning for the Central Coast, but not for the South Coast.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

