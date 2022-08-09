Read full article on original website
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Henry County Daily Herald
2022 McDonough Warhawks Football Preview
STOCKBRIDGE — The McDonough football team was in turnaround mode when Rodney Cofield took over as head coach last year following a 1-9 campaign in 2020. That mission was accomplished as the Warhawks got off to big start, fought through a midseason slump and came up with a big win to close out the 2021 season and finish at .500, the program’s best record in a decade.
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
Grayson, Georgia's No. 1 team is ready to get going
DULUTH, GEORGIA – Given the level of success the Grayson football program has been accustomed to for more than a decade, last year's four-loss campaign might seem, on the surface, to have been a down season. Of course, the fact the Rams still won 10 games and made the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia reportedly loses veteran offensive playmaker to ankle surgery for multiple weeks
Georgia’s offense has lost a veteran playmaker after an ankle injury suffered this week at practice. Arian Smith, a third-year wide receiver, will need surgery to repair the injury and will miss at least the rest of fall camp and likely some time early in the regular season, Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported. Injuries have been an issue for Smith who has missed time the last 2 seasons and has 5 catches in his career for 188 yards.
Georgia football duo named among 25 most important players for 2022 season
ESPN analyst Bill Connelly named college football's top 25 most important players for the 2022 season on Thursday and two Georgia players made the list. The ranking was described as looking for the "unknown stars of 2022" that "will determine both what we remember about the season and how the national title race plays out" and "who could define the season with either moments or long spells of greatness."
gwinnettprepsports.com
Four Gwinnett grads part of ABC, ESPN college football broadcasts in 2022
Four Gwinnett County high school graduates will be a part of college football coverage on ABC and ESPN this season. Shiloh grad David Pollack returns to his role as an analyst on College GameDay, ESPN’s popular weekly show that travels to college campuses. He is a regular on the cast alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.
Lawson Luckie: Legacy Georgia football commit feels he’s ‘the best receiving TE in the country’
Lawson Luckie is likely the most misunderstood blue-chip in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. Bring his name up. Most consider him a jack-of-all-trades. He is seen as the bare-knuckler brawler that could play TE, H-back or fullback during his time in Athens. Luckie will be special early on special teams....
CBS 46
Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14. Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
Henry County Daily Herald
Construction of new $34.8M elementary school to begin in fall
McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has awarded the contract to build the new Birch Creek Elementary School. MEJA Construction was the lowest of four total bidders at $34.8 million, according to Josh Malcom, chief operations officer.
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
freightwaves.com
Best Buy Here Pay Here Semi Trucks in Atlanta, GA
If you have read our recent guide to Commercial Truck Financing for Bad Credit, then you know that it is possible to purchase a semi-truck, even if you have bad credit. However, you will need to consider some creative options like a short-term lease or in-house financing. The latter has become increasingly popular in recent years, as this option offers a pathway to truck ownership while allowing you to boost your credit in the process.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Big things poppin' | T.I. honored at Georgia Capitol
ATLANTA — Famed Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored in his hometown Wednesday. Big things were poppin' at Georgia's state capitol as lawmakers celebrated Clifford Harris' philanthropy and community initiatives. Lawmakers honored his service to the state with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award. T.I. has always had the motivation to...
WTVM
2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough High School student in custody after gun they were carrying discharges on campus
McDONOUGH — A McDonough High School student was taken into custody Wednesday morning when a gun he was carrying went off. According to Henry County Schools officials, the unidentified student had two guns in his bag. One discharged after he reportedly dropped the backpack.
