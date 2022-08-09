Read full article on original website
Heroic high school football player, 18, who bravely helped recovery efforts in Kentucky flood is counted as 38th victim after he 'mysteriously' died from illness three days into his volunteer efforts
A Kentucky teen who selflessly helped victims of historic floods for three days has mysteriously died after suddenly falling ill, becoming the 38th victim of the disaster. Aaron 'Mick' Crawford, 18, returned home after his recovery efforts and complained of exhaustion and numbness in his arms. He was then airlifted...
