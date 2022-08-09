ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

doniphanherald.com

$85M health education building at Kearney will move NU toward filling rural health shortages

Even before the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the situation beginning in 2020, Nebraska was projecting a shortage of health care professionals, particularly in rural areas. The University of Nebraska Medical Center has long expected a shortage of 5,435 nurses by 2025, which combined with an aging population will seriously squeeze health care options in several areas of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
unothegateway.com

Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation

The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha zoo names new president and CEO

OMAHA — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has named Dr. Luis Padilla as its next president and CEO. Padilla, who turns 48 on Monday, will replace Dennis Pate after Pate retires later this year. Padilla's first day at the Omaha zoo will be Nov. 14. Padilla currently serves...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Clouds of purple martins returning to midtown Omaha

Big numbers of purple martins are returning to midtown Omaha. Local birder Justin Rink said he spotted around 10,000 on several trees near 42nd and Farnam streets. That’s a few blocks east of where Rink and other local birders used to see 50,000 to 75,000 each summer. “They peak...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Receives $23.6 Million For Multi-Modal Transportation Center

Lincoln’s StarTran has been awarded a $23,665,721 million federal grant to design and build a new multi-modal transportation center. “We are incredibly grateful for this historic $23.6 million investment in Lincoln’s public transportation system, made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the work of our federal partners, including the Biden Administration and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “These funds make it possible for us to connect people more efficiently to their jobs and classrooms, enhance the rider experience, improve working conditions for our bus drivers, and advance our Climate Action Plan goal of developing a cleaner, greener transportation system.”
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
cityoflavista.org

Free pancakes in the park this fall for La Vista residents

Introducing Pancakes in the Park: a series of community outreach events around La Vista designed to give residents an opportunity to meet and talk with their City elected officials. Pancakes in the Park will take place on four Saturday mornings, 8-10 a.m., in September and October and will feature free...
macaronikid.com

Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love

I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane

Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation

OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
NEBRASKA STATE
kzum.org

KZUM News – 08.06.2022

Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
BENNINGTON, NE

