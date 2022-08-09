ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
murfreesborovoice.com

Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
SMYRNA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Rollick & Roll Community Field Day to benefit Ellie G’s Dream World

The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) is seeking teams for its new Rollick & Roll Community Field Day, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fieldstone Park. Proceeds from the event will go toward the construction of Franklin’s first inclusive playground, Ellie G’s Dream World. “We wanted...
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Williamson County, TN
Society
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonherald.com

Studio Bank cuts ribbon on 2nd headquarters

Studio Bank celebrated the opening of its second location, a new corporate office and retail branch in Cool Springs on Tuesday. Williamson, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by bank executives and employees, members of the chamber of commerce and several elected officials, among them Franklin Alderman Brandy Blanton, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and state Sen. Jack Johnson, who serves as senior vice president for Studio Bank.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Smart Women workshop tackles financial conflicts

Judy Long may be the president and COO of First Citizens National Bank, but she is a country girl at heart. She grew up on a West Tennessee farm and has always liked to watch things grow. Now, instead of planting seeds in the ground, she is giving women the tools to grow their confidence.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Graceworks#The Critical Needs#Fairgoers#Nashville Predators#The Preds Energy Team#Atmos Energy
williamsonherald.com

Bethesda News: Make sure you get to the fair

Thought for the week: To the extent you judge others, so, too, will you be judged. So, you must, to the best of your ability, refrain from judgmental thought and words. Have you been to our Williamson County Fair yet? If not, you still have three more days to attend. My sister, Anita Gillespie, and I went on Sunday, and Russell and I will be going tonight. From all indications, as well as hearing people talking, I understand it is one of the best, if not the BEST! The closing night is Saturday, Aug. 13. I understand there is to be a LARGE fireworks show. THANKS to ALL who were a part of this event. I realize there are some who did more than others, but without EACH of you it could NOT have been as good as it was, so HATS OFF to EVERYONE! Especially to ALL of the young people who I saw working. I believe that ALL of our high schools had representatives working. Like I said, there is NO way that I could SINGLE out anyone, but to EACH of you, I say THANKS!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
The Daily South

11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee

The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood Battle of the Badges blood drive set for Aug. 17-18

The ninth annual Brentwood Battle of the Badges blood drive competition will be held Aug. 17 and 18 at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The community donated 5,143 pints during last year’s blood drive, and the goal this year is to collect even more blood and platelet donations to help those in need.
BRENTWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nissan
WSMV

Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost. The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin carver Ken Means' carousel nears completion

For 27 years, local bronze artist and master carver Ken Means has worked tirelessly pursuing a unique dream, an experience wrought with steel, gold, music and movement, dragons, horses, lions and tigers, with lights everywhere and coin-operated. “There’s nothing like a carousel,” he said. Following countless hours in...
FRANKLIN, TN
On Target News

“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County

Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Williamson County Schools honors Willie Dickerson for 50 years of service

Williamson County Schools hosted a ceremony Thursday at Franklin High School celebrating Executive Director of Secondary Schools Willie Dickerson’s 50 years of service to the district. School superintendents, administrators, teachers, principals, cafeteria workers, former students, childhood friends and family spoke during the event. “My mother did not sit down...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

United Community Bank names new state president

United Community Bank has named veteran banker and Williamson County resident John Wilson as its Tennessee state president. Wilson was formerly the Middle Tennessee president for United following the merger with Reliant Bank earlier this year. He was one of the first employees of Reliant Bank when it started in 2006.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Citizens’ Fire Academy to return after 2-year hiatus Sept. 1

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Franklin Fire Department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy will return next month. Established in 2007, the eight-week course allows participants to experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter. During the program, which will begin Sept. 1, participants will complete...
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna

In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
SMYRNA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy