murfreesborovoice.com
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
Pride Publishing
Metro Trustee’s Office holds screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee invites the community to the ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’ screening from Soledad O’Brien on Monday, August 15. The screening will take place at Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, starting at 1:30 pm in the Sonny West Conference Room, on the first floor.
williamsonherald.com
Rollick & Roll Community Field Day to benefit Ellie G’s Dream World
The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) is seeking teams for its new Rollick & Roll Community Field Day, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fieldstone Park. Proceeds from the event will go toward the construction of Franklin’s first inclusive playground, Ellie G’s Dream World. “We wanted...
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Please join the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Annual Depot BBQ Festival. BBQ vendors, live music, and family fun!. For more information and to stay up to date, click here. 2Peach Cobbler Festival. Saturday, August...
williamsonherald.com
Studio Bank cuts ribbon on 2nd headquarters
Studio Bank celebrated the opening of its second location, a new corporate office and retail branch in Cool Springs on Tuesday. Williamson, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by bank executives and employees, members of the chamber of commerce and several elected officials, among them Franklin Alderman Brandy Blanton, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and state Sen. Jack Johnson, who serves as senior vice president for Studio Bank.
williamsonherald.com
Smart Women workshop tackles financial conflicts
Judy Long may be the president and COO of First Citizens National Bank, but she is a country girl at heart. She grew up on a West Tennessee farm and has always liked to watch things grow. Now, instead of planting seeds in the ground, she is giving women the tools to grow their confidence.
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list!
williamsonherald.com
Bethesda News: Make sure you get to the fair
Thought for the week: To the extent you judge others, so, too, will you be judged. So, you must, to the best of your ability, refrain from judgmental thought and words. Have you been to our Williamson County Fair yet? If not, you still have three more days to attend. My sister, Anita Gillespie, and I went on Sunday, and Russell and I will be going tonight. From all indications, as well as hearing people talking, I understand it is one of the best, if not the BEST! The closing night is Saturday, Aug. 13. I understand there is to be a LARGE fireworks show. THANKS to ALL who were a part of this event. I realize there are some who did more than others, but without EACH of you it could NOT have been as good as it was, so HATS OFF to EVERYONE! Especially to ALL of the young people who I saw working. I believe that ALL of our high schools had representatives working. Like I said, there is NO way that I could SINGLE out anyone, but to EACH of you, I say THANKS!
The Daily South
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee
The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood Battle of the Badges blood drive set for Aug. 17-18
The ninth annual Brentwood Battle of the Badges blood drive competition will be held Aug. 17 and 18 at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The community donated 5,143 pints during last year’s blood drive, and the goal this year is to collect even more blood and platelet donations to help those in need.
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
There is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
WSMV
Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost. The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release. The...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin carver Ken Means' carousel nears completion
For 27 years, local bronze artist and master carver Ken Means has worked tirelessly pursuing a unique dream, an experience wrought with steel, gold, music and movement, dragons, horses, lions and tigers, with lights everywhere and coin-operated. “There’s nothing like a carousel,” he said. Following countless hours in...
“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County
Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County Schools honors Willie Dickerson for 50 years of service
Williamson County Schools hosted a ceremony Thursday at Franklin High School celebrating Executive Director of Secondary Schools Willie Dickerson’s 50 years of service to the district. School superintendents, administrators, teachers, principals, cafeteria workers, former students, childhood friends and family spoke during the event. “My mother did not sit down...
williamsonherald.com
United Community Bank names new state president
United Community Bank has named veteran banker and Williamson County resident John Wilson as its Tennessee state president. Wilson was formerly the Middle Tennessee president for United following the merger with Reliant Bank earlier this year. He was one of the first employees of Reliant Bank when it started in 2006.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Citizens’ Fire Academy to return after 2-year hiatus Sept. 1
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Franklin Fire Department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy will return next month. Established in 2007, the eight-week course allows participants to experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter. During the program, which will begin Sept. 1, participants will complete...
Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna
In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
