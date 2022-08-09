ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

United Health Centers opens new location in Hanford

 4 days ago

United Health Centers is expanding in Central California.

For 50 years, they've provided multiple health care services under one roof.

On Monday morning, the doors of their third facility in the South Valley opened in Hanford.

"If there is a need in the community, where patients need medical care, dental, mental health, chiropractor... we want to be a part of the solution," says Chief Administrative Officer Miguel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says their mission is to provide accessible healthcare in rural communities.

He grew up in Orange Cove, so this feels like a full circle moment for him to see another center go up.

"My family, aunts and uncles, we are still out there serving the community, so it's a real privilege to come back and serve and give back to an organization that played an important role in my life," says Rodriguez.

Hanford local Matilde Leon stopped by the clinic for a dental appointment and said she's excited about the new health facility.

"I feel great about it, especially the person, the way they treated me right now, they are really nice," she said.

Leon said she looks forward to learning more about the multiple resources available under the same roof.

"As time goes by, I will probably learn a lot about them, and yes, I will definitely keep coming here."

Rodriguez says construction is underway for a new location in Tulare County expected to open in 2023.

"We are here to serve the community and provide accessible care, and we've already had a lot of expansion in Fresno County and will continue to do that by expanding in Tulare and Kings as well."

Starting on the 29th, free transportation will be available for people who need it.

You just have to ask for a ride when making your appointment.

