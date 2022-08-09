Read full article on original website
Houston Hardware celebrates 40th anniversary
BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston Hardware and Garden Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The store, located at 602 GA Highway 247, opened on July 19, 1982. It was housed in a small building built in 1911 but has since expanded into its current size. The store offers hardware...
Northeast vs Westside and Rutland vs Howard scrimmage highlights
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With high school football’s regular season a week away, several teams were in action today getting some final gameplay reps. The Northeast Raiders took on the Westside Seminoles while the Rutland Hurricanes faced the Howard Huskies. Highlights are above. The Hurricanes begin the 2022...
Georgia man gored by buck in his backyard
A man spent eight hours in the emergency room after being gored by a buck in his backyard. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division posted a video to their Facebook page showing the attack that happened in a Newton County neighborhood. Neighbors told the Georgia DNR that the...
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon. It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business. “I’m mostly excited, because...
Macon-Bibb adds airport director position
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Middle Georgia Regional Airport will soon have a director in charge. Macon-Bibb County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve adding the position to the organizational chart. The position would fall under the County Manager’s office. The budget for the position, including wages, taxes and benefits,...
Mercer women’s basketball coach shares her book with Bibb County first graders
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It was Dr. Seuss who once said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”. Mercer women’s basketball coach Susie Gardner wrote a book with the hope of sparking a...
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
City of Perry launches new podcast
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There’s a new way to learn about how the City of Perry works. The city started a podcast called “Inside Perry.”. Tabitha Clark, Senior Communications Manager with the city, says her office came up with the idea to go along with the city’s Strategic Plan, which includes finding different ways to get residents to engage with the city.
Coach’s Corner 2022: Jeremy Edwards of the Houston County Bears
On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Jeremy Edwards of the Houston County Bears. After winning back-to-back championships with Warner Robins as the offensive coordinator, coach Edwards now brings his winning strategies to the Bears program.
'We fly several airplanes for other folks': Macon business reflects on airport changes as county plans to hire airport director
MACON, Ga. — Looking for a job? Do you have experience with planes? Macon-Bibb will soon be hiring. County commissioners Tuesday approved a plan to hire an airport director. It's a change from how things have worked the past few years, but one airport business owner says it shouldn't change much about his family business.
Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin gets stamp of approval for stroke care
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin is getting the stamp of approval on the care it gives to stroke patients. The hospital is designated as a Remote Treatment Stroke Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Office of EMS and Trauma. Lana Maddox, the Stroke...
Woman dead in crash with panel truck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old LeighAnne Hise, of Warner Robins. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 2-vehicle wreck that left a woman dead on on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard Friday evening.
Dooly County High School and K-8 Academy closed Friday due to water main burst
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two schools in the Dooly County School System will be closed to students, faculty, and staff on Friday, August 12th, due to a water main leak in Pinehurst. Dooly County Schools say that in order to maintain consistency across the school system, Dooly K8 Academy...
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
Bleckley County School bus involved in traffic accident Thursday morning
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bleckley County school bus got in an accident Thursday morning. According to a social media post by Bleckley County Schools, a two-car accident at a bypass caused a car to hit a bus that was stopped at a red light. Two students in one...
Sharpton speaks at funeral for woman who died in cops’ custody
ATLANTA - The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy Thursday for a woman who suffered fatal injuries while in Hancock County deputies’ custody. Watch a stream of the funeral above. Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, noted that the service was both a celebration of life...
UPDATE: Car owner contacts investigators after juvenile left in critical condition following shooting
UPDATE (11:34 p.m.) – The owner of the Ford Escort has contacted and spoken with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are still asking for your help in locating the two males who helped take the juvenile to the hospital. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile is...
Bibb Sheriff’s Office provides update on ShotSpotter technology
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on the ShotSpotter technology that’s been in place since February. The technology helps identify gunfire incidents and provides audio alerts when gunfire happens. Sgt. Santel Smith with Crime Analysis says it’s helped deputies find...
