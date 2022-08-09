ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Houston Hardware celebrates 40th anniversary

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston Hardware and Garden Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The store, located at 602 GA Highway 247, opened on July 19, 1982. It was housed in a small building built in 1911 but has since expanded into its current size. The store offers hardware...
BONAIRE, GA
41nbc.com

Northeast vs Westside and Rutland vs Howard scrimmage highlights

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With high school football’s regular season a week away, several teams were in action today getting some final gameplay reps. The Northeast Raiders took on the Westside Seminoles while the Rutland Hurricanes faced the Howard Huskies. Highlights are above. The Hurricanes begin the 2022...
MACON, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia man gored by buck in his backyard

A man spent eight hours in the emergency room after being gored by a buck in his backyard. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division posted a video to their Facebook page showing the attack that happened in a Newton County neighborhood. Neighbors told the Georgia DNR that the...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon. It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business. “I’m mostly excited, because...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb adds airport director position

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Middle Georgia Regional Airport will soon have a director in charge. Macon-Bibb County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve adding the position to the organizational chart. The position would fall under the County Manager’s office. The budget for the position, including wages, taxes and benefits,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

City of Perry launches new podcast

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There’s a new way to learn about how the City of Perry works. The city started a podcast called “Inside Perry.”. Tabitha Clark, Senior Communications Manager with the city, says her office came up with the idea to go along with the city’s Strategic Plan, which includes finding different ways to get residents to engage with the city.
PERRY, GA
stnonline.com

Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
THOMASTON, GA
WRDW-TV

Sharpton speaks at funeral for woman who died in cops’ custody

ATLANTA - The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy Thursday for a woman who suffered fatal injuries while in Hancock County deputies’ custody. Watch a stream of the funeral above. Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, noted that the service was both a celebration of life...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Car owner contacts investigators after juvenile left in critical condition following shooting

UPDATE (11:34 p.m.) – The owner of the Ford Escort has contacted and spoken with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are still asking for your help in locating the two males who helped take the juvenile to the hospital. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile is...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Sheriff’s Office provides update on ShotSpotter technology

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on the ShotSpotter technology that’s been in place since February. The technology helps identify gunfire incidents and provides audio alerts when gunfire happens. Sgt. Santel Smith with Crime Analysis says it’s helped deputies find...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

