College Park, MD

247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league

Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Top 150 senior Keanu Dawes is down to six schools

After a grassroots season where he graced the top 150 player rankings for the national 2023 class, three-star forward Keanu Dawes announced that he is down to a list of six options. BYU, Oklahoma State, Rice, Texas, Texas A&M, and Utah all made the cut for the 6-foot-7 hybrid forward out of Houston (Texas) Stratford High.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star WR sets decision date

On Wednesday night, four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date. Williams, who’s the No. 20-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2023, will announce a commitment on Aug. 21. South Carolina hosted him for an official visit in June. However, Ole Miss has received multiple prediction on...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Alabama football: Louisville transfer WR Tyler Harrell sticking out to QB Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young proved just how special he is at the position last season by winning the Heisman Trophy in his first year as a starting quarterback for one of the top programs in the country. A huge factor in that was the weapons he had at wide receiver. Alabama is hopeful that Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell, can help replace some of the talent lost to the NFL Draft. Young recently praised Harrell during Alabama's fall camp.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

LOOK: Where the Midwest's top ten 2024 recruits are looking

The updated Class of 2024 Top247 was released on Wednesday. With that update, here is where the top ten in the Midwest stands and where each of the players are at in their recruitments. 1. Ryan Wingo, St. Louis (Mo.) University (14) Speedy wide receiver/athlete Ryan Wingo took summer visits...
SPORTS

