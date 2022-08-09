ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City man arrested on child porn charges

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

A 40-year-old Yuba City man was arrested Monday after investigators allegedly found “hundreds of images of child pornography” and connected the man with a juvenile female victim who was the subject of the photos.

The Yuba City Police Department said its investigation unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a possible resident who was downloading child pornography. Lieutenant Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department said the investigation unit followed up on that information and identified Scott Thomas Wilkerson, 40, of Yuba City as the possible suspect.

