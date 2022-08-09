ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles, closing in on Jays, take aim at series clincher

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDvKm_0h9uWtHn00

The Baltimore Orioles will be out to clinch their three-game series with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night and continue to close ground in the wild-card race.

The Orioles won the series opener 7-4 on Monday night to move within three games of the Blue Jays, who occupy the first American League wild-card spot.

The Orioles and Blue Jays meet 14 more times in the regular season.

“Any time you’re playing against teams that are ahead of you, they’re important games,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Every game is important. We’re in the middle of August, and we’re in it. We just want to play well down the stretch no matter who we’re playing.”

The Orioles have won three of the first five games between the teams this season. The teams split four games in Toronto from June 13-16.

“(The Blue Jays have) a really good lineup,” Hyde said. “They’re pretty balanced in that they have a little bit of power, speed, superstars in the middle. It’s a really, really good team that we’ve got to pitch carefully. I thought we did a pretty good job in Toronto, first series.”

“The more you see (the same) people, the more familiar — and the more competitive — it gets,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Execution will be big. When you have a team you’re familiar with and you’ll play them quite a bit, the game plan is the game plan.”

The Orioles will start right-hander Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.55 ERA) on Tuesday.

Bradish has faced Toronto once in his career, on June 13, when he took the loss after allowing five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in an 11-1 defeat.

Toronto plans to counter with right-hander Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.45).

Manoah pitched six scoreless innings of one-hit baseball against the Orioles in that meeting on June 13. In four career starts against Baltimore, Manoah is 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA.

The Orioles hit four home runs Monday with Ramon Urias smacking a three-run shot in the first inning. Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays added solo shots. Baltimore had hit just six homers in their first six games in August.

Hays was 2-for-4 on his return to the lineup after missing four games with an oblique injury.

“It’s a divisional series, and it’s a good team,” Hays said. “They can swing it, so we’re going to go out there and play how we have been. Our pitchers are going to keep doing what they’ve been doing.”

The Blue Jays had solo homers from Cavan Biggio and Matt Chapman on Monday.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the fifth inning in going 1-for-5 Monday to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 19 games. He is batting .397 (31-for-78) with eight doubles, three home runs, 16 runs and 12 RBIs during the streak.

Toronto right fielder Teoscar Hernandez was also 1-for-5 Monday to extend his hit streak to nine games to match his season best. He is batting .314 (11-for-35) with three doubles, three home runs, seven runs and six RBIs during the streak.

The Blue Jays are 3-4 with two games to play on their nine-game road trip.

Baltimore recalled right-hander Louis Head from Triple-A Norfolk Monday and optioned right-hander Beau Sulser to Norfolk.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors this year. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year and the first 32 next year. Any postseason games the Padres play this year would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Matt Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carlos Carrasco#The Baltimore Orioles#The Blue Jays#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Orioles tied for wild card after rainout with Blue Jays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Even when they don't play, the Baltimore Orioles are having success these days.Baltimore's game against the Toronto Blue Jays was rained out Wednesday night, but the Orioles pulled into a tie for the final wild card in the American League when Tampa Bay lost to Milwaukee. Baltimore has become a bit of a phenomenon after losing 110 games in 2021."Right now we have what's in front of us, and we can't control what other teams are doing," manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday. "Paying attention a little bit more, but we have no control over it. So we've...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy