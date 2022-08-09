Read full article on original website
Ryan Enos has career effort in Cape Cod Baseball League championship clinching game
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Ryan Enos, who starred for Oriskany High School, the Utica Blue Sox, and SUNY Oswego before heading to the Cape Cod Baseball League, had a career effort in the CCBL Championship game, going 2-4 with 4 RBI, two of those coming on a no-doubt home run in the sixth inning.
Utica Pioneers football camp begins
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica University Pioneers football team began their 2022 preseason camp on Wednesday, but that was mostly moving into dorms and filling out paperwork, the real work began on Thursday. The day began early for players, a 7 am wake-up right into weight and conditioning...
Unadilla ready for racing after passing of founder Ward Robinson
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Professional motocross has a long history in Upstate New York, in fact longer than there has been a professional motocross racing circuit. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Circuit is celebrating its 50th year this race season, and in doing so is making its way to the “grandad” of courses in the United States, Unadilla.
Section III High School Football Media Day
CICERO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A big day for football in the Mohawk Valley started Thursday morning with the Central New York high school football media day hosted by syracuse.com. The event took place at Cicero-North Syracuse High School’s Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex, and over 40 of the 70-plus Section III football teams attended, including a double digit number of Utica-area schools making the drive.
‘Unlimited Pro National MX’ returns to Unadilla
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re an extreme sports fan, looking for an adrenaline-filled weekend, then there’s only one place to be in CNY this weekend. The 2022 Unlimited Pro National MX returns to Unadilla on Saturday, August 12th. All the action takes place from Friday,...
Jim Boeheim talks NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SU head coach Jim Boeheim joined Sports Director Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia to discuss the world of NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show” on Wednesday. To listen to the full interview click on the link below:. https://www.espnsyracuse.com/2022/08/10/jim-boeheim-orange-nation-8-10/ During the nearly...
Fourth Lake Boat Launch to close this fall
INLET, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting next month. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the launch would close effective on Monday, Sept. 12. The DEC said that the closure is intended...
Lost hiker rescued near OK Slip Falls
INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forest rangers from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a lost hiker report in Hamilton County. On the evening of Thursday, July 28, the DEC reported a rescue near Whortleberry Pond in the town of Indian Lake. At around 8 p.m.,...
MVLA and Levitt AMP Utica Music Series team up
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Latino Association (MVLA) and Levitt Amp Utica music series have teamed up for two days of live music close out summer in Utica. We have had a great year here in Utica with a lot more live performances coming back so Levitt Amp is gonna end on August 29th and we are teaming up with the Mohawk Valley Latino Association which has their annual Latino Festival at Hanna Park Sunday, August 28th. Both events are free and will feature Dominican artist EhShawnee.
NYS Police looking for info on unknown woman’s remains
TOWN OF MORRIS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta have reported the remains of an unknown woman have been found in the Town of Morris and are asking the public for information. What is known at this time, is that the remains are of an...
Four Acres Rockin’ for the Vets Event
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you lived in this area during the 70s and 80s, you probably remember the Four Acres Club. The venue is famously known for hosting concerts put on by huge names like Eddie Money and John Cougar Mellencamp. And this weekend, fans of this era...
UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
Utica Fire responds to fire on Buchanan Rd
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Fire Department is reporting that there was an afternoon structure fire in Utica on August 11th that has left several people without a place to live. Around 3:52 pm on Thursday, the Utica Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 408 Buchanan...
U-District & Bagg’s Square Development
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After Mayor Robert Palmieri announced an over $1 million investment to increase parking capacity in Bagg’s Square, we spoke with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente about his plans for that area as well as what he calls the U-District. “Where insight house is...
Utica PD investigating Criminal Mischief incident from July
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a larceny & criminal mischief incident that occurred at Community Health and Behavioral Services in Utica on July 1st and is asking the public for any information they can provide. If you know the identity of the man in...
UPD releases identity of victim in fatal August 9 crash
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has identified the victim in the Tuesday, August 9th fatal vehicle accident. 29-year-old Quadre Deberry of Utica died of his injuries at St. Elizbeth’s Hospital on Tuesday, August 9th. 19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is still reported to be in...
Fatal vehicle accident in Utica on August 9th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on 790 east near the Route 12 ramp on August 9th, leaving one person dead and one in critical condition. Around 9:10 pm on Tuesday, the Utica Police and Fire Department’s arrived at...
24 hours after off-duty officers were told they can’t bring guns to Fair, State clarifies they can
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State will allow off-duty police officers to carry weapons at the State Fair, as they always were, just 24 hours after they were told they’d no longer be allowed to enter with their guns. A spokesperson for the New York State Fair...
UPD apprehend 2 suspects in assault case, 1 at large
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, August 9th, the Utica Police Department reported that two suspects in the assault investigation from August 7th in which a man was left in critical condition have been apprehended, but one still remains at large. The three suspects are all minors, and their...
Mohawk man allegedly steals from storage unit
OTEGO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Officials said Kyle R. Davis, 31, of Mohawk, was nabbed after an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego. Early investigations showed that Davis...
