UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Latino Association (MVLA) and Levitt Amp Utica music series have teamed up for two days of live music close out summer in Utica. We have had a great year here in Utica with a lot more live performances coming back so Levitt Amp is gonna end on August 29th and we are teaming up with the Mohawk Valley Latino Association which has their annual Latino Festival at Hanna Park Sunday, August 28th. Both events are free and will feature Dominican artist EhShawnee.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO