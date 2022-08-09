UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) hosted both a boys and girls tournament for teams throughout New York State to compete for bragging rights and to get some minutes before the 2022-23 academic year and while the Central teams were mostly made up of Syracuse area athletes, Emily Alt and Zach Philipkoski, both of New Hartford, competed for the tournament title with them, Alt helping the Central team to a 4-1 record and a championship in the girl’s tournament, defeating the Mid-Hudson team in the final game.

