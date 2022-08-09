ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5

Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
CAMILLUS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

‘Unlimited Pro National MX’ returns to Unadilla

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re an extreme sports fan, looking for an adrenaline-filled weekend, then there’s only one place to be in CNY this weekend. The 2022 Unlimited Pro National MX returns to Unadilla on Saturday, August 12th. All the action takes place from Friday,...
NEW BERLIN, NY
WIBX 950

Water Way: Main Break Leaves Rips and Dips in North Utica Road

The impact flowing and/or standing water can have on local roads was on full display Friday morning at a site not far from a water main break in Utica. This photo (above and below) was shared on Facebook following what the Mohawk Valley Water Authority says was busted water main last night, affecting customers in the area of Buchanan Road, Jones Street, Crosby Road and Innis Street, MVWA officials said.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Sports
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
Utica, NY
Basketball
City
Utica, NY
96.9 WOUR

See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home

You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford basketball stars help CNY teams to podium finishes in BCANY tournaments

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) hosted both a boys and girls tournament for teams throughout New York State to compete for bragging rights and to get some minutes before the 2022-23 academic year and while the Central teams were mostly made up of Syracuse area athletes, Emily Alt and Zach Philipkoski, both of New Hartford, competed for the tournament title with them, Alt helping the Central team to a 4-1 record and a championship in the girl’s tournament, defeating the Mid-Hudson team in the final game.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia College graduates wed

Nicole Foster, daughter of Ms. Shawn Toombs, of Delmar, and Mr. Mark Foster, Sr., of Ballston Lake, N.Y., married Bryan Sperling, son of James and Sandra Sperling, of Montgomery, N.Y., on May 29, 2022, at The Views at Mount Fuji in Hillburn, N.Y. The ceremony was officiated by The Rev....
CAZENOVIA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fourth Lake Boat Launch to close this fall

INLET, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting next month. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the launch would close effective on Monday, Sept. 12. The DEC said that the closure is intended...
INLET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulkpl Final#Wutr Wfxv Wpny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Premier League
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation

UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Jim Boeheim talks NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SU head coach Jim Boeheim joined Sports Director Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia to discuss the world of NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show” on Wednesday. To listen to the full interview click on the link below:. https://www.espnsyracuse.com/2022/08/10/jim-boeheim-orange-nation-8-10/ During the nearly...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Section III High School Football Media Day

CICERO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A big day for football in the Mohawk Valley started Thursday morning with the Central New York high school football media day hosted by syracuse.com. The event took place at Cicero-North Syracuse High School’s Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex, and over 40 of the 70-plus Section III football teams attended, including a double digit number of Utica-area schools making the drive.
CICERO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy