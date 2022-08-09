Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
cnyhomepage.com
‘Unlimited Pro National MX’ returns to Unadilla
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re an extreme sports fan, looking for an adrenaline-filled weekend, then there’s only one place to be in CNY this weekend. The 2022 Unlimited Pro National MX returns to Unadilla on Saturday, August 12th. All the action takes place from Friday,...
Hidden Gems of CNY: A tiny slice of Key West somewhere between Liverpool and Baldwinsville (video)
(This is part of an ongoing series that showcases some of the best food and drinks in Central New York that you probably don’t know about. Do you have a hidden gem? Share your favorite by emailing me at cmiller@syracuse.com or texting me at 315-382-1984. I might even buy you a meal.)
Water Way: Main Break Leaves Rips and Dips in North Utica Road
The impact flowing and/or standing water can have on local roads was on full display Friday morning at a site not far from a water main break in Utica. This photo (above and below) was shared on Facebook following what the Mohawk Valley Water Authority says was busted water main last night, affecting customers in the area of Buchanan Road, Jones Street, Crosby Road and Innis Street, MVWA officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home
You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford basketball stars help CNY teams to podium finishes in BCANY tournaments
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) hosted both a boys and girls tournament for teams throughout New York State to compete for bragging rights and to get some minutes before the 2022-23 academic year and while the Central teams were mostly made up of Syracuse area athletes, Emily Alt and Zach Philipkoski, both of New Hartford, competed for the tournament title with them, Alt helping the Central team to a 4-1 record and a championship in the girl’s tournament, defeating the Mid-Hudson team in the final game.
Cazenovia College graduates wed
Nicole Foster, daughter of Ms. Shawn Toombs, of Delmar, and Mr. Mark Foster, Sr., of Ballston Lake, N.Y., married Bryan Sperling, son of James and Sandra Sperling, of Montgomery, N.Y., on May 29, 2022, at The Views at Mount Fuji in Hillburn, N.Y. The ceremony was officiated by The Rev....
cnyhomepage.com
Fourth Lake Boat Launch to close this fall
INLET, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting next month. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the launch would close effective on Monday, Sept. 12. The DEC said that the closure is intended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
‘Absolutely unbelievable’ violence leads Syracuse judge to compare city to Wild West
Syracuse, NY — Draquan McDonald was murdered by a random bullet to his back on July 26, 2020. No one can say why the 24-year-old was killed. He just happened to be the fatal victim of 44 bullets sprayed into a North Side crowd of hundreds around 6 p.m. on a warm summer evening. Another woman was struck by gunfire, but survived.
cnyhomepage.com
Ryan Enos has career effort in Cape Cod Baseball League championship clinching game
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Ryan Enos, who starred for Oriskany High School, the Utica Blue Sox, and SUNY Oswego before heading to the Cape Cod Baseball League, had a career effort in the CCBL Championship game, going 2-4 with 4 RBI, two of those coming on a no-doubt home run in the sixth inning.
New York State Fair Lineup Change! What To Know Before You Go!
Fair season is here and none is more anticipated than the Great New York State Fair! All of the food, attractions and entertainment will be there once you enter the gates in Syracuse. This year the fair offers more than 30 performers between the Chevy Park Stage and the Chevy Court Stage,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation
UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
cnyhomepage.com
Jim Boeheim talks NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SU head coach Jim Boeheim joined Sports Director Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia to discuss the world of NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show” on Wednesday. To listen to the full interview click on the link below:. https://www.espnsyracuse.com/2022/08/10/jim-boeheim-orange-nation-8-10/ During the nearly...
Enjoy The City Of Rome New York Celebrating The End Of Summer Carnival
If you're looking for family fun to end summer with, the City of Rome has you covered. The City of Rome invites you to the End Of The Summer Carnival happening on Wednesday, August 17th at Franklyn Field in Rome. The city promises it'll be a day packed full of fun:
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
localsyr.com
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
cnyhomepage.com
Section III High School Football Media Day
CICERO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A big day for football in the Mohawk Valley started Thursday morning with the Central New York high school football media day hosted by syracuse.com. The event took place at Cicero-North Syracuse High School’s Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex, and over 40 of the 70-plus Section III football teams attended, including a double digit number of Utica-area schools making the drive.
Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good
One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
Free Kids Lunches May End After Disrespectful Punks Vandalize CNY Restaurant
What is wrong with some people? A free lunch program for kids in Central New York may soon come to an end after a few disrespectful punks took advantage and vandalized the restaurant. Franco's Pizza in Ilion started the 'No Kids Hungry' campaign to make sure all kids had something...
Comments / 0