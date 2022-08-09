Read full article on original website
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
H-Town’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi performs LIVE on Houston Happens
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Xandi is excited to showcase the elevation of her songwriting skills, with her new EP “Girl Talk”, which includes new sultry single “Say My Name” that dropped early July. Xandi and her band perform LIVE in studio. For more on […]
houstoncitybook.com
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet
SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
Eat of the Week: A Mexican breakfast dish even better than enchiladas
The enfrijoladas Veracruzanas at Dichos Taqueria are the pillowy stuff of dreams.
Click2Houston.com
Popular clothing brand SHEIN coming to Houston area this weekend for pop-up shop🛍️
HOUSTON – Attention, fashionistas: Prepare to shop until you drop!. Popular online clothing brand SHEIN is coming to the Houston area this weekend for a pop-up shop experience. From Aug. 12-14, the pop-up shop will be located at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd. Ste. B in the Clear Lake area...
fox26houston.com
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland
Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
Clutch City Cluckers food truck to hold three-day grand opening event
The Montrose location of the Clutch City Cluckers food truck will be located at 1411 Westheimer Road, Houston. (Courtesy Clutch City Cluckers) Houston-based food truck Clutch City Cluckers is opening a sixth location in Montrose at 1411 Westheimer Road, Houston, with a three-day grand opening celebration from Aug. 26-28. According...
Click2Houston.com
‘Mega Molcajete’: Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Houston Arts Alliance unveil new art sculpture celebrating Latino art, culture
HOUSTON – Residents visiting the Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston’s Northside area will find a new sculpture with a taste of flavor. Officials with Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Houston Arts Alliance unveiled the sculpture Thursday morning of a large-scale molcajete, which is a stone bowl typically used by most Latino countries to grind dishes such as salsas and guacamole.
Whoa! This Texas Train Ride Takes You Up Close to The Sharks?
Let's get on the train and head to the sharks. Yep, that's what happens when you get on this train in Houston, Texas! This is pretty cool and is one of the features at one of the coolest Aquariums we have here in Texas!. • THE SHARK VOYAGE AT DOWNTOWN...
Korean BBQ Concept to Make Houston Debut
KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open mulitple locations in coming months.
newyorkstreetfood.com
6 Foods You Must Try if You Live in Houston, TX
Houston cuisine is a perfect merger of different ethnic backgrounds. This is why it is renowned as one of the food heavens on Earth. Being a tourist, you cannot miss the aroma and flavors of different culinary wonders found in this city of Texas. The best part of dining in...
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
cw39.com
Highest-rated dessert shops in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Sweet. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews) – Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5),...
Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
cw39.com
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations
Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see
HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
TikTok helps Houston woman find home for puppy abandoned in trash ditch
The popular social media platform helped Taylor Dixon find the puppy a forever home.
