Houston, TX

KIAH

H-Town’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi performs LIVE on Houston Happens

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Xandi is excited to showcase the elevation of her songwriting skills, with her new EP “Girl Talk”, which includes new sultry single “Say My Name” that dropped early July. Xandi and her band perform LIVE in studio. For more on […]
houstoncitybook.com

Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
fox26houston.com

Bayou City Buzz: What's going down in H-town Aug. 12 - Aug. 15?

HOUSTON - The largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up. Shein will host a 3-day shopping extravaganza from August 12-14 at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd Ste B, Houston, TX, 77058. The affordable go-to retailer reaches customers in more than 150 countries worldwide. With...
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland

Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
Spice
Click2Houston.com

‘Mega Molcajete’: Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Houston Arts Alliance unveil new art sculpture celebrating Latino art, culture

HOUSTON – Residents visiting the Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston’s Northside area will find a new sculpture with a taste of flavor. Officials with Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Houston Arts Alliance unveiled the sculpture Thursday morning of a large-scale molcajete, which is a stone bowl typically used by most Latino countries to grind dishes such as salsas and guacamole.
newyorkstreetfood.com

6 Foods You Must Try if You Live in Houston, TX

Houston cuisine is a perfect merger of different ethnic backgrounds. This is why it is renowned as one of the food heavens on Earth. Being a tourist, you cannot miss the aroma and flavors of different culinary wonders found in this city of Texas. The best part of dining in...
cw39.com

Highest-rated dessert shops in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Sweet. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews) – Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5),...
Mix 97.9 FM

Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
cw39.com

SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!

HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
Eater

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see

HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
