Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
WLOS.com
Special Olympics returns to Transylvania County after 3-year hiatus
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years, Special Olympics activities will return to Transylvania County. Local program coordinator Keith Lee will lead a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Volunteer coaches will also provide fall training for athletes in bocce and soccer.
WLOS.com
Collapsed roof at Brevard College's Jones Hall repaired, dorm reopens for fall semester
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Snow from a winter storm in January caused a dorm roof at Brevard College to cave in. That building has just reopened for the fall semester. Brevard College President Brad Andrews said the roof of Jones Hall was completely redone and the building's interior was renovated over the summer because of water damage.
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas
This episode takes us to the North Carolina mountain town of Brevard, visiting a little place that plays a big part in honoring those who have donned a uniform in service to our country. Welcome to the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas. Founded in 2016, this museum was created...
WLOS.com
Thanks to grants, Jackson County Schools more than doubling number of preschool classrooms
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools is working to reduce the growing need for more preschool centers. Until this year, Jackson County Schools owned three centers. Now, thanks to grants from Dogwood Health Trust and the Blue Ridge School Education Foundation, three more classrooms will open...
WLOS.com
Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
WLOS.com
Waynesville Police Dept. hosts week of K-9 testing, certification for dogs, handlers
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — K-9 officers and their dogs are in Waynesville for a week of trials and testing. The U.S. Police K-9 Association works with the Waynesville Police Department to test dogs in their abilities to help with law enforcement. The trials include obedience and searches for people...
WLOS.com
'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
WLOS.com
Today: Job fair focuses on positions offering work-life balance for employees
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Area Workforce Development held another job fair Thursday, Aug. 11 inside the Expo Building at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. Happening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, this job fair is a little different than most, as it focused on the work-life balance for employees.
WLOS.com
COVID-19 State of Emergency ending soon in NC, but response will continue as cases ramp up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been ongoing for 29 months, will end on Aug. 15. It was first declared in March 2020. However, the end of the state of emergency hardly means the pandemic -- or the state's ability to respond to it -- is over.
WLOS.com
Project Linus honors volunteer blanket makers with ice cream social
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit that donates handmade blankets to children in crisis celebrated its volunteers with a tasty treat Wednesday. Project Linus thanked its volunteer blanket makers by inviting them to an ice cream social at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Arden. "If we didn't have...
WLOS.com
All lanes of I-26E reopen after tractor-trailer crash caused fuel leak
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 26 near Hendersonville reopened Thursday night after an early-morning wreck caused a fuel leak and snarled traffic in the area much of the day. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched at around 6:07 a.m. in reference...
WLOS.com
Recovery Community Center: New resource opens for people battling addiction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope Coalition's Recovery Community Center opened Wednesday in Hendersonville. Peer support specialists are on hand to help anyone begin the recovery journey. Hope Coalition executive director Julie Huneycutt said it's important to provide a support group for those dealing with substance abuse. "It's a hopeful...
WLOS.com
Brevard, nonprofit raise funds to expand Bracken Preserve, make it more inviting for all
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Brevard is partnering with Conserving Carolina to raise $325,000 needed to purchase 34 acres of forest land to expand the Bracken Preserve and make it more inviting and usable for people of all ages, skill levels and fitness levels. The Bracken Preserve...
WLOS.com
Sold-out Smokies Stomp event raises $85K to restore cabins, barns, more in GSMNP
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Friends of the Smokies raised $85,000 at its Smokies Stomp fundraising event last month to benefit the nonprofit's Forever Places project. The project helps fund the restoration of cabins, barns, mills and other historic structures throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Smokies...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
