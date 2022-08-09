ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WLOS.com

Special Olympics returns to Transylvania County after 3-year hiatus

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years, Special Olympics activities will return to Transylvania County. Local program coordinator Keith Lee will lead a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Volunteer coaches will also provide fall training for athletes in bocce and soccer.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
The Ingles Open Road: Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas

This episode takes us to the North Carolina mountain town of Brevard, visiting a little place that plays a big part in honoring those who have donned a uniform in service to our country. Welcome to the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas. Founded in 2016, this museum was created...
BREVARD, NC
Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
BREVARD, NC
'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
FRANKLIN, NC
Today: Job fair focuses on positions offering work-life balance for employees

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Area Workforce Development held another job fair Thursday, Aug. 11 inside the Expo Building at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. Happening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, this job fair is a little different than most, as it focused on the work-life balance for employees.
JOBS
#Baseball Diamond#New Challenge#American Football#College Football
Project Linus honors volunteer blanket makers with ice cream social

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit that donates handmade blankets to children in crisis celebrated its volunteers with a tasty treat Wednesday. Project Linus thanked its volunteer blanket makers by inviting them to an ice cream social at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Arden. "If we didn't have...
ARDEN, NC
All lanes of I-26E reopen after tractor-trailer crash caused fuel leak

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 26 near Hendersonville reopened Thursday night after an early-morning wreck caused a fuel leak and snarled traffic in the area much of the day. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched at around 6:07 a.m. in reference...
Recovery Community Center: New resource opens for people battling addiction

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope Coalition's Recovery Community Center opened Wednesday in Hendersonville. Peer support specialists are on hand to help anyone begin the recovery journey. Hope Coalition executive director Julie Huneycutt said it's important to provide a support group for those dealing with substance abuse. "It's a hopeful...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Macon County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to killing his infant son five years ago. Jesse Wilson, 26, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of 3-month-old Liam. The boy died in May of 2017. An autopsy showed the baby died from asphyxia and smothering and that he had head injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC

