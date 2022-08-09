Read full article on original website
Two New Businesses Opening in Northeast Cedar Rapids Development
An area of northeast Cedar Rapids that's already a hotbed of activity is preparing to welcome a pair of new businesses. The Fountains at the corner of Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road NE will be welcoming a unique workout facility and a new restaurant. HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Iowa City
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Iowa City, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
ourquadcities.com
New $30M QC rehab center to open in Moline Aug. 23
UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 18. The $30-million hospital – at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline,...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement
Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a letter to families and staff members, the Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed that they did make a payment to a third party to ensure the information that may have been accessed was not released in the cyber security incident that took place in July.
littlevillagemag.com
Amid ‘the most altered landscape in America,’ this 100-acre plot in Johnson County remains rich and wild
Before the first Europeans arrived in what would become Iowa, most of the land here was covered by wild prairie plants. Bison and elk once grazed in the northwest and central regions, and black bears populated the woodlands and brush in the eastern corridor. Around 85 percent of Iowa’s landscape...
kciiradio.com
Kalona Woman Named a Member of 2022 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class
Mary Swander of Kalona was named as a member of the 2022 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class on Monday, August 8th, by the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women. Swander grew up in Carroll, Iowa, and attended the University of Iowa before teaching at Iowa State University for 30 years, reaching the rank of Distinguished Professor.
A Healthy, Unique New Restaurant is Coming to Cedar Rapids
The city of Cedar Rapids will soon be getting a brand new eatery on Blairs Ferry Road! everbowl, a California-based chain, is moving into the space at 1100 Blairs Ferry Road, which is the same complex as Buffalo Wild Wings and iGYM, right next to Target. One of the folks...
‘Perfect’ Mid-Century Modern Home for Sale in Iowa
I'm not sure that this house is my cup of tea. It is a beautiful home but it's not my style of choice. It has been described as the 'perfect mid-century modern' home and it's for sale in Iowa City, Iowa, about 3.5 hours from Rochester, Minnesota. It's listed at...
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa to pay $125,000 in settlement with former track coach
The University of Iowa has reached a settlement with Clive Roberts — a former Hawkeye track and field coach. The deal was struck following his voluntary resignation on July 22. The UI will pay Roberts $125,000 plus legal fees that total $15,00 according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette. Roberts...
KCRG.com
Iowa City salon owner posts footage of burglars, police say social media could bring justice
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry. A 99-year-old veteran from Cedar Rapids was injured in World War Two, but he never received a Purple Heart. Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020. During the storm, the roof of the building was torn...
iowa.media
Photo Gallery: Trashapalooza is back in Iowa City
I wholeheartedly promise that nobody is checking for your six-year-old Swiffer Wet Jet that you just plopped on the side of the road next to the off-putting beige chair with three missing legs. Look me in the eyes: We are not interested. The season has commenced: summertime is over and...
'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger
PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference to a theft Sept. 23, […]
