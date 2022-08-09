ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCRG.com

Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

New $30M QC rehab center to open in Moline Aug. 23

UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 18. The $30-million hospital – at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline,...
MOLINE, IL
98.1 KHAK

E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement

Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Kalona Woman Named a Member of 2022 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class

Mary Swander of Kalona was named as a member of the 2022 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class on Monday, August 8th, by the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women. Swander grew up in Carroll, Iowa, and attended the University of Iowa before teaching at Iowa State University for 30 years, reaching the rank of Distinguished Professor.
KALONA, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

‘Perfect’ Mid-Century Modern Home for Sale in Iowa

I'm not sure that this house is my cup of tea. It is a beautiful home but it's not my style of choice. It has been described as the 'perfect mid-century modern' home and it's for sale in Iowa City, Iowa, about 3.5 hours from Rochester, Minnesota. It's listed at...
iowa.media

Photo Gallery: Trashapalooza is back in Iowa City

I wholeheartedly promise that nobody is checking for your six-year-old Swiffer Wet Jet that you just plopped on the side of the road next to the off-putting beige chair with three missing legs. Look me in the eyes: We are not interested. The season has commenced: summertime is over and...
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger

PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
PRINCETON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park

A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference to a theft Sept. 23, […]
DAVENPORT, IA

