D.C. Police-Involved Shooting of Kevin Hargraves-Shird Leads to Outrage
In the days following the death of Kevin Hargraves-Shird, shot and killed by a D.C. police officer, details about the events leading up to his demise continue to surface, often differing from initial accounts provided by the Metropolitan Police Department. The post D.C. Police-Involved Shooting of Kevin Hargraves-Shird Leads to Outrage appeared first on The Washington Informer.
State police locate missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township. Jenna Perlick has been located and safe, Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter on Thursday.Police previously said she was seen with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Law enforcement told KDKA-TV that the vehicle was found by state police in Butler County with an adult man. It is not clear where the teenager was found or if anyone is facing charges.
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
Pottstown murder suspect arrested in California was out on bail during fatal shooting, DA says
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man sought in connection with a murder in Pottstown has been arrested in California, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney. Authorities say Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was sought for the murder of 22-year-old Nahmer Baird in Pottstown. Baird was reportedly killed after an alleged shootout between...
St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
Jewish Father Killed While Working In DC Amid String of Antisemitic Hate Crimes
A young Jewish father has reportedly been killed while working in Washington DC shortly after a string of antisemitic hate crimes swept through the Maryland and DC area, confirms The Yeshiva World. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot around 3:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Call Place, according...
Rise in carjackings in DC continues; lawmakers thought issue would be solved 30 years ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — As D.C. struggles with a spike in carjackings nowadays, such was also the case in the early 1990s. Councilmember Harold Brazil got the council to pass unanimously a bill in the 90s establishing a 15-year minimum prison sentence if a gun were involved in a carjacking, a seven-year minimum if no gun was involved and no bail if arrested.
Remains Found In Maryland ID'd As Man Missing For Years, Leading To More Questions: Reports
The body of a man found by hunters in a Prince George's County forest has been identified, more than two years after he went missing, and his family wants answers, according to WUSA9. Casino Gaskins was only 23 when he disappeared while out looking for a job in July 16,...
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, August 1, 2022 to Monday, August 8, 2022
Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 1, 2022, through Monday, August 8, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.
Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme
Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
U.S. marshal from Maryland accused in multi-million dollar romance scam
BALTIMORE -- A special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor from Maryland faces a federal charge over his alleged role in a romance scam targeting more than 20 victims, authorities said.Isodore Iwuagwu, 35, of Upper Marlboro, appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to face a federal charge of conspiring to commit money laundering related to numerous online romance scams, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.Iwuagwu, identified by authorities as a special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor who does security work for the agency's facilities, is accused of playing a role in a romance...
Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
Travel agent sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $400k in restitution
A cruise travel agent will serve more than three years in federal prison and pay nearly $433,000 in restitution for committing fraud.
Boeing holds job fair in DC region
ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
D.C. Funded 2,400 New Housing Vouchers For This Year. Less Than 25% Have Been Used
Tents at the Union Station encampment where Doug lived before the National Park Service removed residents on June 1. This story was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. Doug had a housing voucher, but he was still sleeping outside. Three days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, he...
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
