DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Numerous showers and storms can be expected again for a good majority of the day today as a cold front starts to sag southward into the northern parts of the region and interacts with moisture coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. With overcast skies and plenty of showers and storms around, most locations should only top out in the mid and upper 80s like yesterday at best.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO