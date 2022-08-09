Read full article on original website
Search ends for missing and endangered Houston County man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The missing and endangered person alert for Rodney Rudd has been cancelled. News4 is working to learn more on where the Gordon resident was located. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. ORIGINAL:. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston...
Deadly crash kills Dothan man
MARIANNA, Fla. (WDHN) — A 37-year-old Dothan man has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving east in a delivery van on U.S. 90 (State Road 10) just west of Stone Bridge Trail when a Chevy Tahoe traveling west in the same area crossed the center line and collided with the Dothan man’s van.
Missing Opp man safely located in area hospital
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — The Opp Police Department is searching for a missing man. Gary Richard Thien, 68, was first reported missing on Thursday Aug. 4. Police received reports that Thien was seen at Adam’s Bar on Hwy. 52 on Saturday, Aug. 6, in the afternoon and was last seen at his residence on Paulk Ave. late Saturday afternoon.
Power restored in Houston Co.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Power has been restored in connection with the broken pole on Eugene West Road. ORIGINAL: Wiregrass Electric Cooperative has confirmed a power outage due to a broken pole on Eugene West Road. WEC began receiving calls about the outage at 2:26 P.M. Crews are on...
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A collaboration between the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to shootings that occurred during the past two months. In the release sent by Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship, the arrests made include:. A...
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
Walk the Dog Forecast for August 12, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Numerous showers and storms can be expected again for a good majority of the day today as a cold front starts to sag southward into the northern parts of the region and interacts with moisture coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. With overcast skies and plenty of showers and storms around, most locations should only top out in the mid and upper 80s like yesterday at best.
Shooting at a Daleville mobile home park
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville police continue to look for the suspects’ involved in a mobile home shooting last weekend. Although no one was seriously injured, authorities say it could have easily turned into a murder case. A bullet hole can be seen in the vinyl siding of...
Another round of Dothan sewer work set to begin Monday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has announced that there will be more sewer line work and repairs. Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation beginning Monday, August 15th, and is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 19th, weather permitting.
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
5 arrested in a pair of June shootings in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Abbeville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects in relation to the recent Abbeville shootings in June. Male juvenile, 17, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied home, shooting into an unoccupied building, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle with bonds totaling $1,000,000.
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Jeffrey Watford who faces charges that he intentionally set two downtown Dothan fires has been indicted. In March, those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street. They caused significant damage to the vacant buildings, one a hotel that is to...
Montgomery police looking for suspect of strong arm robbery
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect of a strong arm robbery that occurred at a business. According to a post on Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect walked into the business at the 3600 block of Eastern Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 8 at 3:27 p.m. and stole property.
Community college police officers prepare for handling active threat situations
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Several Alabama community colleges have been working this week to train for active shooter situations and working on room entry drills and this one left a bang. Late last month several community colleges throughout the state were forced to evacuate their schools and cancel classes...
City discusses development regulations of Highway 84 East project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the past four years, the city of Dothan has been working toward the vision of revitalizing the east side of Dothan with its Highway 84 East corridor project. “As you drive out towards ACOM, you transition through a downtown area, medical area, commercial, area...
A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Dothan Man Charged with Second Degree Rape
On 8/8/2022, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a sexual allegation involving a juvenile victim. On 8/10/2022, as a result of the investigation, investigators arrested Marcus Anthony Grier, 40 years old of Dothan, and charged him with one count of Rape Second Degree. He currently has no bond. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.
Dothan Regional Airport reducing flights
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Regional Airport is reducing the number of flights to Atlanta. Adam Hartzog, Dothan Regional Airport Director, tells WDHN that due to staffing shortages at Delta, they will be reducing the number of daily flights to and from Atlanta from three to two. He...
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 4. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
