NORWICH — A man was shot in the hand early Tuesday, police said. Officers were dispatched to William W. Backus Hospital shortly before 2 a.m. on a report of a patient with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old was alert after being shot in the hand, but would not give police details like where he was when he was wounded, police said.

NORWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO