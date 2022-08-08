ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, CT

Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year

STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
Gaston, Bradley seek to move past bitter primary campaign

BRIDGEPORT — State Sen. Dennis Bradley was in high spirits about an hour after polls closed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate, Rev. Herron Gaston, an aide to Mayor Joe Ganim and Methodist pastor. The incumbent, whose 23rd District includes parts of...
Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today

NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
New England Brewing Co. plans ‘lifetime move’ to West Haven

WEST HAVEN — In what city officials hope will be a cornerstone of shoreline redevelopment, the Planning and Zoning Commission quizzed developers for a highly-touted brewery project on issues such as parking, length of a lease and when the brewery and taproom might open. Developer Doug Gray of Eclipse...
Police: East Hartford man assaulted DOT worker on Interstate 84

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was charged with assaulting a Department of Transportation employee in a construction zone late Tuesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were called to a construction zone on Interstate 84 near exit 41 in West Hartford at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday for...
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal

NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines. He said the driver extricated from...
Recount looms after 5-vote margin in Bridgeport House primary

BRIDGEPORT — A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary between City Councilman Marcus Brown and state Rep. Jack Hennessy after unofficial election results showed the two candidates separated by just five votes. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to capture 579 votes while Hennessy, 71, the Park...
From crime scenes to rescue missions, East Hartford teens get glimpse of being first responders

EAST HARTFORD — Twenty-four young residents recently completed courses in crime scene investigation, shoot/don’t shoot, search-and-rescue operations and other lessons designed to spark their interest in becoming first responders. Partnering with the nonprofit educational organization, ReadyCT, local police officers and firefighters ledEast Hartford High School students and recent...
Police: Man, 23, shot in hand in Norwich

NORWICH — A man was shot in the hand early Tuesday, police said. Officers were dispatched to William W. Backus Hospital shortly before 2 a.m. on a report of a patient with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old was alert after being shot in the hand, but would not give police details like where he was when he was wounded, police said.
State swimming area in Killingworth closed due to water quality

KILLINGWORTH — The swimming area at Chatfield Hollow State Park has been closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria, officials said. The water at the swimming area will be re-tested Wednesday with results due back on Thursday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The agency oversees the state’s parks along with its nearly two-dozen swimming areas.
Officials: Driver escaped burning coach bus in Shelton

SHELTON — A portion of Route 8 was closed Monday evening after a fire engulfed a coach bus, officials said. Two Shelton Fire Department companies were sent to the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 14 and 13 around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. “Upon arrival of the...
7 businesses opening new locations in Stamford soon

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "The city that works" will be getting some new employees soon when these businesses, which range from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores, open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
Police: Hamden boy, 17, charged in shooting

HAMDEN — Police say a 17-year-old boy was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting last month. Police said they were called to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court around 6:30 p.m. on July 17 for a reported shooting and a car crash. Witnesses told officers there was an exchange of gunfire between a pedestrian and a person inside a vehicle that crashed at the intersection and into a residential stone wall, Detective Sean Dolan said Monday.
