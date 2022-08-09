Read full article on original website
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Why Is Sonos Stock Falling?
Shares of Sonos tanked 18.5% in after-hours trading yesterday after the wireless smart home sound system maker reported disappointing Q3 results and slashed its FY2022 outlook due to a challenging macro environment. Shares of Sonos (SONO) lost 18.5% in the extended trading session on Wednesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected...
Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most
Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking.
These stocks are down 50% this year, but insiders are buying more
Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again.
Here’s Why NIO Stock Slipped 5% on Tuesday
NIO stock declined 5% on August 9 as the Inflation Reduction Act could put NIO in a disadvantageous position. Also, the latest China Passenger Car Association data might not have been received well by market participants. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) saw its shares decline about...
Why Outbrain Stock Dropped 19.5% after Q2 Earnings
Outbrain shares opened lower today after a wider-than-estimated Q2 loss. The company is looking at cost-saving measures due to the tough macro backdrop. Outbrain (OB) shares are down nearly 20% so far today after its second-quarter earnings fell short of estimates. Outbrain is a recommendations platform for the open web.
Is Marvell Stock a Good Investment Option Now?
Semiconductor company Marvell seems to have all the ingredients that make it a good investment option at the current price level. Considering its solid fundamentals and growth prospects, California-based Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) could be an attractive investment option for investors seeking exposure to the U.S. semiconductor market. The...
Here’s Why CyberArk Stock Surged 8% on Wednesday
Cyberark has posted robust results for the second quarter as top-line growth continued for the company. Yet, Cyberark reported a loss during the quarter, which remains a concern. Information security company CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, as revenue and earnings surpassed...
Is Honest Company Stock a Buy after Reporting Q2 Results?
Honest Company is higher so far today after reporting earnings that beat revenue expectations but missed earnings per share estimates. This growing company is making good moves but will face trouble from a recessionary environment. Sometimes it’s amazing what a little honesty can do, or so Honest Company (HNST) found...
CRSP Stock Misses Earnings; Here’s Why Revenue Plunged
CRSP is a speculative stock with a heavy cash burn. Despite this and its earnings miss, investors still have a favorable view of the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. CRSP’s Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$2.40, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$2.22. In addition, sales fell over 99% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $158,000 compared to $900.7 million. This massive difference is the result of a $900 million upfront payment in Q2 2021 from Vertex for a Joint Development and Commercialization Agreement.
Why Rivian Stock Fell After Hours Despite Beating Earnings Estimates
Rivian beat analysts’ second-quarter EPS and revenue estimates. Despite this, the stock fell slightly in post-market trading, as investors are not happy about the heavy losses the company expects in the future. Electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN) reported its Q2-2022 results after market close today. Its revenue and earnings...
Here’s Why VZIO Stock Surged 15% on August 11
VIZIO Holdings (VZIO) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.01, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.01. As a result, shares were up over 15% as of this writing on August 11. In the past eight quarters, VZIO has beat estimates four times.
WIX Stock Crushes Earnings Estimates; Here’s How It was Accomplished
Wix reported its Q2 2022 results, which beat earnings estimates. In addition, the company announced a plan to improve its profitability. Wix.com (significantly beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.42 per WIX share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beat estimates six times. The company achieved this result by beginning to implement a cost reduction plan that will save $150 million in annualized expenses.
Why Did Cronos Stock Decline 13.7% on Tuesday?
Shares of Cronos Group (CRON) declined 13.7% to close at $3.09 on Tuesday after the cannabis company delivered mixed second-quarter results amid its business restructuring initiatives. What Does Cronos Group Do?. Cronos Group is a global cannabinoid company that manufactures and sells cannabis, and hemp-derived supplements for the medical and...
Why RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock is Up 16%, Ahead of Earnings
Ahead of the second-quarter earnings that will be released tomorrow, four top insiders at RVL Pharmaceuticals lapped up a hefty amount of the company shares yesterday. A number of executives from top management bought shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) in a series of insider Buys. Topping the Buys were two directors, Sriram Venkataraman and David Burgstahler, who bought shares worth a whopping $12.4 million each. Further, CEO Brian Markison acquired shares worth $1.32 million while EVP and COO Schaub James lapped up shares worth $232,500. Interestingly, these buys come right before the company’s earnings report, scheduled to be released tomorrow.
Consumers Go Bargain Hunting! Here are the 10 Best-Performing Bargain Retail Stocks
This article ranks bargain retail company stocks based on the year-over-year growth in their website traffic in July 2022. Website traffic analysis sheds light on these companies’ business growth and helps to identify those that are outranking others. TipRanks’ website traffic screener tracks changes in consumer behavior and helps...
Why Did Elon Musk Sell Tesla Stock Worth $7B?
After selling a whopping 7.9 million shares of Tesla in several transactions made between August 5 and August 9, Elon Musk is in the limelight once again. Elon Musk is on a selling spree. The billionaire sold 7.9 million Tesla (TSLA) shares worth a whopping $7 billion between August 5 and August 9, as per the SEC filings from the last few days that went public yesterday.
Is Roblox Stock a Buy After Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know
A strange thing happened to Roblox (RBLX) after the online gaming platform “missed earnings” in its fiscal Q2 2022 financial report on Tuesday. First, Roblox stock plunged 10% as investors learned that quarterly earnings were worse than the expected $0.23 per share loss. Roblox actually lost $0.30 per share — and revenues were worse than expected, too. But then, Roblox recovered all its losses, and actually ended the day up 1.4%.
Here’s What Sparked This Insider’s Interest in Energy Transfer stock
A major insider just lapped up ET shares worth about $12.7 million. Let’s learn more about the insider’s move in this article. Yesterday, Energy Transfer (ET) Director Kelcy Warren bought 1.159 million ET shares at $10.93 per share for a total value of $12.67 million. The move comes after the company’s recent Q2 outperformance and a dividend hike.
