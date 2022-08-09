ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbasin.com

Getty Museum in LA to return illegally exported art to Italy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles is returning ancient sculptures and other works of art that were illegally exported from Italy, the museum announced Thursday. The Getty will return a nearly life-size group of Greek terra-cotta sculptures known as “Orpheus and the Sirens,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy