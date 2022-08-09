ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in trash can in Roseland: Chicago police

 4 days ago

The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a trash can on the city's Far South Side.

SEE ALSO | Fourth set of human remains discovered in Lake Mead's receding waters amid drought

Her body was discovered earlier Monday on South Edbrooke Avenue near 107th Street in the city's Roseland neighborhood.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

RELATED | Missing Mount Prospect woman ID'd as decomposing body found in Waukegan apartment, coroner says

ALSO READ | Is third corpse found in receding Lake Mead a missing Chicago mobster?

