Nebraska’s largest cattle feedlot gets the green light
LINCOLN — A proposal for the largest cattle feedlot in the state — a project estimated to cost $200 million — got the green light from a southwest Nebraska county on Thursday. The Dundy County Board voted 3-0 to approve plans by Blackshirt Feeders to build a...
Closures planned during park upgrades in Panhandle, north-central Nebraska
Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
iheart.com
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
WOWT
Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
iheart.com
"Pee-Wee" is Iowa State Fair's Big Boar
(Des Moines, IA) -- Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford of Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won first place in the Big Boar Contest judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair, tipping the scales at 1300 pounds. Purdy Boy, the 6-year-old Chester cross breed shown by the Purdy Boy Partnership of Pleasant Hill, earned second place, weighing in at 1156 pounds.
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
KETV.com
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska earns awards at Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention
LINCOLN — News Channel Nebraska was among the most awarded media groups at Wednesday’s Pinnacle Awards banquet at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention. NCN’s Tri-Cities team won the gold award for Best Multimedia Journalism for its coverage of the Bert’s Pharmacy fire in downtown Hastings. Reporters provided live coverage of the overnight blaze via social media, provided updates in the following days on KHAS radio, and visited with the pharmacy owner about the property’s future in a TV news story.
York News-Times
A look at the art of competition flying and how Nebraska was selected for national hot air balloon championship
Bright colored envelopes are floating over the valley as hot air balloon pilots visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship from Tuesday to Saturday. Hot air ballooning is popular because it provides breathtaking views of balloons soaring over vast landscapes, but the difference in competitive...
York News-Times
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
This Is How Many Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found In Nebraska
Plus, which state has the most dinosaur fossils.
News Channel Nebraska
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio
FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
iheart.com
Nebraska Diplomats Name Google as Nebraska Business of the Year
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Diplomats, a statewide economic development organization, names Google as the state's business of the year. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the award to Google's Head of Public Policy and External Affairs Dan Harbeke during a banquet in Kearney Tuesday, August 9th. A full list of the award winners from the ceremony can be found here.
klkntv.com
‘We are starting to fall apart’: Nebraska crops will not be ‘sweating’ as long this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crops like corn and soybeans can sweat like humans do. In fact, one acre of corn can release up to 4,000 gallons of water into the atmosphere per day. Over the years, farming throughout the midwest has changed from growing wheat to now planting more warm-season crops, such as corn and soybeans.
kcur.org
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
