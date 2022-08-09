ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

"Pee-Wee" is Iowa State Fair's Big Boar

(Des Moines, IA) -- Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford of Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won first place in the Big Boar Contest judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair, tipping the scales at 1300 pounds. Purdy Boy, the 6-year-old Chester cross breed shown by the Purdy Boy Partnership of Pleasant Hill, earned second place, weighing in at 1156 pounds.
IOWA STATE
klin.com

Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska earns awards at Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention

LINCOLN — News Channel Nebraska was among the most awarded media groups at Wednesday’s Pinnacle Awards banquet at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention. NCN’s Tri-Cities team won the gold award for Best Multimedia Journalism for its coverage of the Bert’s Pharmacy fire in downtown Hastings. Reporters provided live coverage of the overnight blaze via social media, provided updates in the following days on KHAS radio, and visited with the pharmacy owner about the property’s future in a TV news story.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio

FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
FAIRBURY, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Diplomats Name Google as Nebraska Business of the Year

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Diplomats, a statewide economic development organization, names Google as the state's business of the year. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the award to Google's Head of Public Policy and External Affairs Dan Harbeke during a banquet in Kearney Tuesday, August 9th. A full list of the award winners from the ceremony can be found here.
NEBRASKA STATE

