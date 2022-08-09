ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL analyst Chris Simms warns Giants fans against overly criticizing Giants QB Daniel Jones' throw in practice

By Andrew Kulha
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDy0C_0h9uTNNG00

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made the rounds on Twitter recently for a seemingly errant pass he threw in a scrimmage.

The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft appeared to have thrown a "comeback" route toward the sideline widely off the mark, which led to many criticizing him for what looked like an awful throw.

Some may say that's all scrutiny for a quarterback who the previous administration drafted to be a franchise quarterback is fair. But former NFL quarterback Chris Simms didn't see the play that way. Simms instead came to Jones' defense, saying that the pass was clearly a throwaway in order to avoid an interception.

"I see some calling this as a bad throw by Daniel Jones. This is a throwaway. If that ball is on target, it’s a pick," Simms tweeted. "He read the play, realized the CB’s (cornerback's) leverage, and threw it where only his guy could get it."

That's solid football analysis and Simms is right: It's much better for Jones to have thrown that ball too far outside than too far inside, where it would have been an easy interception and likely a pick-six.

"Also, Giants fans, stop over-analyzing scrimmage clips on August 8th," Simms continued, which was another valid point except for the fact that Jones has more than a 2-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his three seasons in New York.

A highly-drafted quarterback who has begun his career throwing 29 interceptions compared to 45 touchdowns, all criticism is valid. Then, factor in that Jones plays in New York where the spotlight is a little brighter and media sensitivity is heightened, one errant pass will garner more reaction than it probably should. Jones has time to improve before the season begins and the passes really matter.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'

Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'

Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#New York Giants#Cb
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson: 'Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance'

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, the National Organization of Women, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski all offered reactions to the Monday news that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Attorney blasts Adam Schefter over Deshaun Watson tweet

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented 24 plaintiffs suing Watson, hit out at the well-known ESPN personality during a Thursday press conference. "We all know about the tweet that was sent out, from a so-called insider, not somebody that’s ever spoken to me — if there’s more of an insider, I don’t know who it is, other than me — but this is the kind of reaction we received," Buzbee said while referencing Schefter, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "These kinds of tweets, this kind of foolishness, is exactly why people do not pursue justice."
NFL
Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

38K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy