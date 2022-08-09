NFL analyst Chris Simms warns Giants fans against overly criticizing Giants QB Daniel Jones' throw in practice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made the rounds on Twitter recently for a seemingly errant pass he threw in a scrimmage.

The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft appeared to have thrown a "comeback" route toward the sideline widely off the mark, which led to many criticizing him for what looked like an awful throw.

Some may say that's all scrutiny for a quarterback who the previous administration drafted to be a franchise quarterback is fair. But former NFL quarterback Chris Simms didn't see the play that way. Simms instead came to Jones' defense, saying that the pass was clearly a throwaway in order to avoid an interception.

"I see some calling this as a bad throw by Daniel Jones. This is a throwaway. If that ball is on target, it’s a pick," Simms tweeted. "He read the play, realized the CB’s (cornerback's) leverage, and threw it where only his guy could get it."

That's solid football analysis and Simms is right: It's much better for Jones to have thrown that ball too far outside than too far inside, where it would have been an easy interception and likely a pick-six.

"Also, Giants fans, stop over-analyzing scrimmage clips on August 8th," Simms continued, which was another valid point except for the fact that Jones has more than a 2-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his three seasons in New York.

A highly-drafted quarterback who has begun his career throwing 29 interceptions compared to 45 touchdowns, all criticism is valid. Then, factor in that Jones plays in New York where the spotlight is a little brighter and media sensitivity is heightened, one errant pass will garner more reaction than it probably should. Jones has time to improve before the season begins and the passes really matter.