Texarkana Texas City Council meeting proved productive while rolling through committee work

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
Texarkana, Texas ISD calls $189M bond election for November ballot
TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas ISD school board is calling for a $189 million bond election this fall to address campus and safety improvements. Voters will weigh in on the two propositions on Nov. 8. TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker said the bond package includes one proposition for school replacements...
KTBS
Extending broadband to rural Caddo Parish will be costly
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Extending affordable broadband internet access to people out in rural parts of the country is a national push by the federal government. And a committee under the Caddo Parish Commission met for the first time to discuss how the state of Louisiana is helping further that goal of closing the digital divide in this area.
KTBS
2 Texarkana elementary campuses receive accelerated learning grants
TEXARKANA, Texas - Most students from Texarkana, Texas ISD will be heading back to school next week, but two campuses started classes Friday. Wake Village and Waggoner Creek elementary schools have an early start date. Both schools were awarded grant funds to help bolster learning resources for students impacted by COVID and other related issues.
KTBS
Burn bans lifted in Bossier, Natchitoches
Burn bans in Bossier Parish and Natchitoches Parish have been lifted. Bossier Parish Police Jury President Tom Salzer and Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond credit recent rainfall as the reason for calling off the outside burning restrictions that have been in place in their respective parishes since last month. Still,...
KTBS
Back to school in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier Parish students returned to the classrooms Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. More than 22,000 students are attending one of the 35 schools in the Bossier Parish School District. This year. Bossier Parish welcomes 135 new teachers to its schools. For the last two days, teachers have been participating in workshops and professional development in anticipation of welcoming their students.
KTBS
Two rounds of rain soak parts of the ArkLaTex on Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two rounds of storms pushed through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. The morning event dropped over 3 inches of rain in Benton according to our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers Molly Rankin and John Grubb. Even Stonewall picked up 2 inches according to Kay Berry. The evening storms also...
KTBS
Shreveporter found guilty of attempted rape
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday after domestic incidents that occurred between April 2010 and April 2011. The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated rape. Jury...
KTBS
Nice weather forecast for the Hope Watermelon Festival
HOPE, Ar. - Sunny and dry weather, but not too hot is the outlook for both Friday. and Saturday at the Hope Watermelon Festival. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 90s. Rain is not expected. Enjoy!
