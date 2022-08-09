Texarkana Texas City Council meeting proved productive while rolling through committee work

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier Parish students returned to the classrooms Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. More than 22,000 students are attending one of the 35 schools in the Bossier Parish School District. This year. Bossier Parish welcomes 135 new teachers to its schools. For the last two days, teachers have been participating in workshops and professional development in anticipation of welcoming their students.

