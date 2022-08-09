Braves have an Ozuna problem

Atlanta, we have a problem. That is what 92-9 The Game evening host Jon Chuckery believes is the case with Atlanta Braves outfielder, Marcell Ozuna, who has had his fair share of offensive struggles of late. As the Braves come off of a weekend trip to New York in which they lost four of their five games with the National League leading Mets, it is apparent that the Braves are in need of some consistent production at the plate from their lineup.

One bat in particular that Chuckery focused on was that of Ozuna as the slugger has seen his batting average drop below .200 since July and down to .160 the past 30 days. “He’s a one trick pony and he’s proving to be a one trick pony right now for this Atlanta Braves teams,” Chuckery said as he broke down some of the outfielder’s numbers that do include 19 home runs, yet he only accounts for 42 runs batted in and with the season being two thirds complete, Chuckery sees that as an issue for the Braves.

With Ozuna having two years at $18M per still left on his contract, Chuckery pondered the question of what the Braves should consider doing with Ozuna moving forward. “Would the Braves eat 36 million and outright cut him, I don’t know. But I can tell you he’s not been and he will never be the player he was in 2020, that was the complete arbitration year,” Chuckery said pointing to Ozuna’s statistics including leading the league in plate appearances, homeruns and RBI’s and finished sixth in the MVP race. Click link above to hear Chuckery’s thoughts in its entirety: