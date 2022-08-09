Read full article on original website
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise on slower inflation, Ethereum’s completed test run ahead of PoS merge
Bitcoin and Ethereum rose, along with nearly all other top 10 cryptocurrencies, in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia after the U.S. reported slower inflation in July and as Ethereum completed a test run for its upcoming shift to the proof-of-stake (PoS) model. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 6.31% in the last...
Binance-incubated Injective Labs raises US$40 mln
Pantera Capital-backed Injective Labs has raised US$40 million to be used to create blockchain optimized for financial applications, it said in a statement. The funding round was led by Jump Crypto and BH Digital, the crypto arm of hedge fund manager Alan Howard. Injective, a layer-1 network, will also use...
South Korea’s top financial regulator to accelerate new crypto legislation
A task force comprising private-sector experts and relevant ministries will “expedite the review process of bills on virtual assets,” said chairman of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) Kim Joo-hyun at Thursday’s National Assembly meeting. Fast facts. Kim said the upcoming crypto legislation will take a...
BlackRock backflips on Bitcoin as latest institution to see promise in crypto
BlackRock Inc.’s announcement on Thursday that the world’s biggest asset manager will set up a spot Bitcoin trust for institutional clients in the U.S. is another sign that traditional investment houses are coming to terms with cryptocurrency as an emerging asset class, even if some are still holding their noses.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with equities as US inflation shows signs of slowing
Bitcoin, Ethereum and all other top 10 cryptocurrencies rose in tandem with U.S. equities markets overnight as consumer data showed U.S. inflation slowed in July. Polkadot surged after announcing a tie-up in decentralized finance services. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall in general sell off; Solana takes hit, BNB...
WazirX issues warning; Stablecoin giants back Merge
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 10, 2022 – presented by Angie Lau. WazirX users head for exits amid Binance spat. Followed by Circle and Tether announcing support for Ethereum Proof-of-Stake. Vitalik Buterin says he used Tornado Cash to donate to Ukraine. And finally, Iran pays US$10M...
India crypto traders try to dodge fallout from WazirX woes, spat with Binance
Cryptocurrency investor Neel Kukreti reckons he got lucky. Like thousands of other investors, the 24-year-old had crypto sitting in India’s WazirX exchange when local authorities on Aug. 5 froze US$8 million in the platform’s funds, alleging violation of foreign exchange laws. Then matters got more complicated when Binance,...
Markets: Bitcoin dips, Ether little changed; Huobi Token surges amid stake sale speculation
Bitcoin fell while Ethereum traded little changed on Friday afternoon in Asia. Huobi Token, the native coin of China crypto exchange Huobi, jumped 18.9% in the last 24 hours after Bloomberg reported its founder was seeking to sell a majority stake in the business. Fast facts. Bitcoin was trading at...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall in general sell off; Solana takes hit, BNB stumbles
Bitcoin and Ethereum fell in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, with almost all top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the red. Solana was the biggest mover among the major coins, dropping 5.94% in the past 24 hours. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 3.42% in the prior 24 hours to change...
Ethereum Merge may be ahead of schedule
Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) — known as “the Merge” — could be running ahead of schedule to occur on Sept. 15 or 16, according to Ethereum educator and cybersecurity professional Anthony Sassano. See related article: Ethereum will soon turn 7 — and its...
Diving into Web3 at Korea Blockchain Week
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 11, 2022 – presented by Angie Lau. Blockchain gaming and the future of Web3 – we take a deep dive into what the future may hold from Korea Blockchain Week. That’s today’s special edition of The Daily Forkast August 11th....
