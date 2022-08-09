ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Forecast Remains Bullish As Network Nears Another Milestone

Ethereum has been recording win after win over the last month. If it’s not a win in its price, then it is another step forward in its move to being a proof of stake network. These major milestones have reverberated throughout its community, spurring bullish sentiment amongst even the most skeptical of investors. Now, another milestone moving into view for the network promises even better things to come.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Surges 6%, Why Recent Breakout Looks Real

Bitcoin price found support above $22,500 and surged over 6% against the US Dollar. BTC broke many hurdles and might rise further towards the $25,000 resistance. Bitcoin started a fresh increase after it found strong bids above $22,500. The price is now trading above the $23,500 level and the 100...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Cardano Tests $0.51 Support – Can ADA Reach Safe Zone And Hit $0.67?

Cardano spikes by 5% as seen on the daily price chart. Bulls likely to touch bullish triangle from $0.67 to $0.69. Cardano (ADA) price is looking straightforward bullish today bouncing back from yesterday’s dip. However, the price isn’t completely out of risk. ADA plunged to roughly $0.5067 yesterday and then increased to more than 5% shooting to $0.5401 today.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Tops Near $25K, Why Dips Might Be Limited

Bitcoin traded close to $25,000 before it corrected lower against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $23,500 support to start another increase. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $24,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading above the $23,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Us Dollar#Rsi#Fib#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Us Dollar#The Btc Usd#Tradingview Com
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin aSOPR Fails Retest Of Historical Bull-Bear Junction

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR indicator has found resistance at the historical junction between bull and bear markets. Bitcoin aSOPR Fails Retest Of The “Value=1” Line. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC aSOPR has been rejected from the breakeven mark recently.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA- Bitcoin Bounced off Key Support After CPI Announcement

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off its key support against Dollars (USD) after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement in the United States. The metric is used to measure inflation in U.S. dollar and hints at a potential slowdown. Bitcoin price saw a pullback from $24,200 to $22,800 despite...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Is The Bitcoin Surge Due To An External Reason? What The Data Suggests

The world’s first and largest cryptocurrency is making gallant steps towards the greens in a recent outturn of events. Bitcoin is experiencing a sharp rise in price within its market. Recent trading activities got BTC’s price to hit the $24,000 mark. This creates a positive record for the top cryptocurrency across the industry.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple

America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

Bearish Signal: Why Bitcoin Miner Sell-Offs May Continue

Bitcoin miners have borne the brunt of the bear trend since it began. They watched cash flow plummet on their machines, forcing them to look to other ways to finance their operations. The natural response to this was for public miners to dip into their bitcoin reserves and begin selling off BTC to keep their operations going. For a time, it seemed miners would stop selling due to the recovery in price, but this is proving not to be the case.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB

Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions. While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all...
RETAIL
NEWSBTC

7 Best Altcoins Everyone is Talking About

Altcoins present some of the best opportunities in the crypto world and finding altcoins that investors are talking about can be a great way to determine which projects are likely to perform well in the coming months. Throughout this article, we’ll take a look at seven of the best altcoins...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Surge Towards $24k As CPI Report Show Inflation Cooling

Bitcoin surged after July’s CPI data showed that inflation has started to decline after several months of record-breaking rates. Similar to earlier instances, the price of bitcoin climbed close to $24,000. CPI Report Boost Bitcoin Price. According to the Consumer Price Index report (CPI) that the U.S. Bureau of...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Broke Past $1,800 Despite Higher Demand At Lower Levels

Ethereum price flashed recovery over the last 24 hours after it witnessed consolidation at the $1,800 price mark. Over the last week, ETH logged 20% appreciation. It has been a bullish week for the king altcoin. The last time the altcoin traded around this price level was almost two months ago.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

SOL Fails To Notch New 60-Day Peak, Despite Recent Advances

Price movement for Solana (SOL) looks outright bullish but at the same time sluggish as it’s unable to keep up with buyer demands. Solana is currently trading sideways forming an ascending triangle pattern. The 50-day EMA serves as its support level. Buyers were on a shopping spree last night which kickstarted the volume pumping it up at 140%.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Open Interest Nears All-Time Highs Ahead Of Merge

Data shows the Ethereum open interest has surged up to near all-time high values as the ETH 2.0 merge comes closer. Ethereum Open Interest Has Sharply Risen Up Recently. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the ETH open interest in futures and perps has surged up to 4.2 million ETH in recent days.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

RoboApe and Solana: The Best Cryptocurrencies for Supporting dApps

Solana (SOL) is one of the leading cryptocurrencies that has dramatically transformed the cryptocurrency market. It is the major contributor to scalable transactions and decentralized applications. RoboApe (RBA) is set to revolutionize the market in this regard. One of the biggest innovations to the crypto space was the introduction of...
SOFTWARE
NEWSBTC

Latest Report Shows Ethereum Whales Buy 312 Billion SHIB During Crypto Winter

The broader crypto market had shown positive progress in price within the last week, including meme coins like Dogecoin and SHIB. However, its performance over the past 24 hours speaks otherwise. The market recorded a 3.30% downward price trend within 24 hours. While several other tokens are displaying negative moves due to the sudden change, SHIB has made a hit with the dip.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy