Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Forecast Remains Bullish As Network Nears Another Milestone
Ethereum has been recording win after win over the last month. If it’s not a win in its price, then it is another step forward in its move to being a proof of stake network. These major milestones have reverberated throughout its community, spurring bullish sentiment amongst even the most skeptical of investors. Now, another milestone moving into view for the network promises even better things to come.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Surges 6%, Why Recent Breakout Looks Real
Bitcoin price found support above $22,500 and surged over 6% against the US Dollar. BTC broke many hurdles and might rise further towards the $25,000 resistance. Bitcoin started a fresh increase after it found strong bids above $22,500. The price is now trading above the $23,500 level and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Cardano Tests $0.51 Support – Can ADA Reach Safe Zone And Hit $0.67?
Cardano spikes by 5% as seen on the daily price chart. Bulls likely to touch bullish triangle from $0.67 to $0.69. Cardano (ADA) price is looking straightforward bullish today bouncing back from yesterday’s dip. However, the price isn’t completely out of risk. ADA plunged to roughly $0.5067 yesterday and then increased to more than 5% shooting to $0.5401 today.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Tops Near $25K, Why Dips Might Be Limited
Bitcoin traded close to $25,000 before it corrected lower against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $23,500 support to start another increase. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $24,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading above the $23,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin aSOPR Fails Retest Of Historical Bull-Bear Junction
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR indicator has found resistance at the historical junction between bull and bear markets. Bitcoin aSOPR Fails Retest Of The “Value=1” Line. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC aSOPR has been rejected from the breakeven mark recently.
NEWSBTC
TA- Bitcoin Bounced off Key Support After CPI Announcement
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off its key support against Dollars (USD) after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement in the United States. The metric is used to measure inflation in U.S. dollar and hints at a potential slowdown. Bitcoin price saw a pullback from $24,200 to $22,800 despite...
NEWSBTC
Is The Bitcoin Surge Due To An External Reason? What The Data Suggests
The world’s first and largest cryptocurrency is making gallant steps towards the greens in a recent outturn of events. Bitcoin is experiencing a sharp rise in price within its market. Recent trading activities got BTC’s price to hit the $24,000 mark. This creates a positive record for the top cryptocurrency across the industry.
NEWSBTC
Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple
America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Bearish Signal: Why Bitcoin Miner Sell-Offs May Continue
Bitcoin miners have borne the brunt of the bear trend since it began. They watched cash flow plummet on their machines, forcing them to look to other ways to finance their operations. The natural response to this was for public miners to dip into their bitcoin reserves and begin selling off BTC to keep their operations going. For a time, it seemed miners would stop selling due to the recovery in price, but this is proving not to be the case.
NEWSBTC
Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB
Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions. While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all...
NEWSBTC
7 Best Altcoins Everyone is Talking About
Altcoins present some of the best opportunities in the crypto world and finding altcoins that investors are talking about can be a great way to determine which projects are likely to perform well in the coming months. Throughout this article, we’ll take a look at seven of the best altcoins...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Merge Scheduled For September 15/16, ETH’s Price Skyrockets
Ethereum is moving higher over today’s trading session and seems to be targeting previous levels about the $2,000 mark. The cryptocurrency soars as “The Merge” becomes imminent and backs the bullish sentiment across the market. At the time of writing, ETH’s price trades at $1,900 with a...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Surge Towards $24k As CPI Report Show Inflation Cooling
Bitcoin surged after July’s CPI data showed that inflation has started to decline after several months of record-breaking rates. Similar to earlier instances, the price of bitcoin climbed close to $24,000. CPI Report Boost Bitcoin Price. According to the Consumer Price Index report (CPI) that the U.S. Bureau of...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Broke Past $1,800 Despite Higher Demand At Lower Levels
Ethereum price flashed recovery over the last 24 hours after it witnessed consolidation at the $1,800 price mark. Over the last week, ETH logged 20% appreciation. It has been a bullish week for the king altcoin. The last time the altcoin traded around this price level was almost two months ago.
NEWSBTC
SOL Fails To Notch New 60-Day Peak, Despite Recent Advances
Price movement for Solana (SOL) looks outright bullish but at the same time sluggish as it’s unable to keep up with buyer demands. Solana is currently trading sideways forming an ascending triangle pattern. The 50-day EMA serves as its support level. Buyers were on a shopping spree last night which kickstarted the volume pumping it up at 140%.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Open Interest Nears All-Time Highs Ahead Of Merge
Data shows the Ethereum open interest has surged up to near all-time high values as the ETH 2.0 merge comes closer. Ethereum Open Interest Has Sharply Risen Up Recently. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the ETH open interest in futures and perps has surged up to 4.2 million ETH in recent days.
NEWSBTC
RoboApe and Solana: The Best Cryptocurrencies for Supporting dApps
Solana (SOL) is one of the leading cryptocurrencies that has dramatically transformed the cryptocurrency market. It is the major contributor to scalable transactions and decentralized applications. RoboApe (RBA) is set to revolutionize the market in this regard. One of the biggest innovations to the crypto space was the introduction of...
NEWSBTC
Money On The Sidelines: Crypto Traders Accumulate Highest Buying Power In Two Years
The crypto market has been trading in the green over today’s session as it sees some relief from macro-economic factors. Today, the U.S. published July’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) print which hinted at a slowdown in inflation and allow Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others to experience some relief. CPI...
NEWSBTC
Latest Report Shows Ethereum Whales Buy 312 Billion SHIB During Crypto Winter
The broader crypto market had shown positive progress in price within the last week, including meme coins like Dogecoin and SHIB. However, its performance over the past 24 hours speaks otherwise. The market recorded a 3.30% downward price trend within 24 hours. While several other tokens are displaying negative moves due to the sudden change, SHIB has made a hit with the dip.
Comments / 0