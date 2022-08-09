Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Observing National Health Center Week In Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs Mayor Doug Moore recently issued a proclamation designating this week as National Health Center Week in Sulphur Springs, and encourages all Americans to take part in “celebrating the important partnership between America’s Community Health Centers and the communities they serve.”. For more than 50 years, community...
Hopkins County Drought Conditions Persist, In Spite Of Rain
Burn Ban Still Fully In Force In Hopkins County, 1 of 224 In Texas Under Burn Ban. Although some areas over the past week have experienced a couple of good downbursts, the rain was nowhere near enough to offset the drought conditions Hopkins County is still experiencing. Thus, the burn ban enacted July 11, 2022, is still effective on Aug. 10, 2022 and for the foreseeable future for Hopkins County, according to Hopkins County Fire Marshal Andy Endsley.
Thomas Dee Hargrave
Thomas Dee Hargrave passed away on August 8, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 75. He was born on June 25, 1947, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Oral and Era Northcutt Hargrave. Thomas was an avid radio control model builder and flyer. He was a long-time...
Information About Students Registering for Fall Classes at Paris Junior College
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Director Rob Stanley, left, and Secretary Charle Fox help returning student Conner Burgin of Sulphur Spring as he stops by the campus to register for the fall semester. For information about registering for fall call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Como Man Jailed Following DWI Crash
Local authorities over the last week have arrested at least three men on DWI and related charges. A Como man was jailed following a DWI crash, while a Pickton man was arrested on a felony DWI charge. A Sulphur Springs man was accused of violating felony DWI probation. East Beckham...
Trading Post for August 12, 2022
Brand new 22 piece set Fondu set,asking $22,call 903.440.5523,for pic or information. Guinea Pig (2 one male and female for sale will take 50 for both but i want a good home for them the male is really sweet and loveable the female is a little shy and dont like to be talkable with lol with two cages and a bag full of bedding to put in cage all for 50 dollars.
HCSO: Man Accused Of Forging A Graduation Check Had Meth, Marijuana, Paraphernalia
1 Woman Allegedly Sold Ecstasy During Undercover Buy, Another Reportedly Had THC Pens and Marijuana. A man accused of forging a graduation check was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest Monday evening. One Sulphur Springs woman was allegedly involved in an undercover purchase of Ecstasy while another woman was found in possession of marijuana, multiple THC pens and THC wax, according to police and sheriff’s reports.
Yvonne Wallis
A funeral service for Yvonne Wallis, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Bell, Harold Bell, Dusty Flanery, Christian Smith and Tony Jenkins serving as pallbearers and Jarred Wallis serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Wallis passed away on August 7, 2022, at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trustees Approve 40 Personnel Changes For Sulphur Springs ISD
Sulphur Springs ISD trustees approved 40 personnel changes at the regular August school board meeting held earlier this week. Overall, SSISD Board of Trustees accepted nine resignations, and approved 23 new hires and eight in-district personnel changes. The changes involve every campus except Austin Academic Center, although the bulk of the personnel changes are at Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center, Sulphur Springs Middle School and Sulphur Springs High School.
Charles Edward Marzek Jr.
A memorial service for Charles Edward Marzek Jr., age 47, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship. There will be no formal visitation. Charles passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 5,...
Sulphur Springs Couple Accused Of Child Endangerment
A Sulphur Springs couple was accused of child endangerment after their 1-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine. Child Protective Services launched an investigation of the pair in early July. During the course of the month-long investigation, Justin Dwayne Humphries and Shania Lynn Humphries and their 1-year-old all tested positive for methamphetamine, according to arrest and police reports.
Surviving Drought Requires Planning
By Dr. Mario A. Villarino, Hopkins County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. Surviving drought requires planning for it. Your plan should include strategies for finances, grazing management and stock reduction, as well as for vegetation recovery after the drought ends. It is important to implement a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa, to Maxwell G. and Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Seely. Loren is survived by his wife, Ann; and daughters,...
Paris Junior College Empowers Students With Move to 8-Week Classes
Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Students registering for Fall 2022 courses will choose Fall 1 from August 29 to October 24 and Fall 2 from October 24 to December 15. Some courses, such as those with clinicals, will remain 16 weeks in length.
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday
3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
Mary Junell Ross
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas, and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Obstetrics Now Includes Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic In Sulphur Springs
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. Breast...
Obituary – Michael Warren Attaway
A funeral service for Michael Warren Attaway, age 64, of Winnsboro, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Malcom Ellis and Rev Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery with Ronnie Stapleton, Mike Simpson, Dwayne Attaway, Byron George, Marin Tomulet, Allan Hague, Murphy Howle, Shannon Davis, Roger Gaby and Nub Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Attaway passed away on August 7, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Winnsboro.
‘Our Day to Shine’ Today at 5:00PM
The Sulphur Springs ISD will be participating in the “Our Day to Shine” program by hosting a football scrimmage against Lindale ISD today at 5:00PM at Gerald Prim Stadium. The event benefits the Texas High School Coaches Association benevolence fund. Participating in “Our Day to Shine” gives our...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0