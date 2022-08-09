Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella Cressman
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
East and central New Mexico drying out, west stays stormy
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re drying out from east to west across New Mexico this weekend as much drier air arrives around high pressure. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies this weekend in the metro with hotter temps. Highs will reach from 90° into the lower 90s the next few days with the drier weather. Meanwhile, […]
Sports Desk: Micky Reeves leaves lasting impact
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gateway Christian football team has something to play for in 2022. The Warriors head coach, Micky Reeves, collapsed during halftime of the state championship last season and later died in a hospital. The impact that he left on the program is one that is not lost on the community. “I think […]
Afternoon storms for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues for parts of south New Mexico this afternoon. Roswell, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso are seeing overcast skies, pouring rain, and cooler temperatures. Ruidoso is only in the upper 50s as of noon! This is certainly a taste of fall for some. Flash flooding is a big concern over the Sacramento Mountains […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hometown Heroes banners to line Santa Fe streets again
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of banners honoring New Mexico veterans will once again line Santa Fe streets. The removal of the Hometown Heroes banners caused an uproar after officials took them down citing safety concerns about whether the light poles could support them. Since then, the city has worked with the light pole manufacturer to […]
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
Vote for America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest is now underway. New Mexico State Police are in the competition and you can vote for their cruiser as best looking. Voting runs through 5 p.m. EST on August 25. The top states police or highway patrol car […]
CARS・
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in New Mexico
Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aerial seeding and mulching to begin on wildfire burn scar
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest Burned Area Emergency Response team is beginning aerial seeding and mulching on August 14. This operation will take place in the south-central part of the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire burn scar. SNSF says the seeding and mulching will help soak up rainfall and help stabilize hillsides […]
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
rrobserver.com
Slideshow and Video: NM Cruise 2022 Aug. 20
Cars, food, and summer fun. That is what New Mexico Motors has in store for the annual NM Cruise this year. Normally the event is held in Las Vegas, NM, but this year the event’s destination is Belen. The cruise itself will start at Cafe Bella Coffee in Rio Rancho and will make several stops on the way to Belen, where a car show and competition will be held for New Mexico’s finest vehicles.
Santa Fe National Forest begins firewood permit sales
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest Pecos and Las Vegas offices will begin fuelwood permits sales at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 10. According to a release from SFNF, personal wood gathering is permitted on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger district in areas in the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon closure area. The Pecos and Las […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools. The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program. Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons The post New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico’s acequia ‘customs and traditions are being tested’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Talk to any New Mexico farmer near the Rio Grande and they’ll tell you how important their acequia is. While they may look like nothing more than dirt ditches, every acequia in New Mexico is tied to a rich history and agricultural tradition — one that’s now being threatened. Water is essential […]
kunm.org
New Mexico PBS Seeks Multimedia Producer
New Mexico PBS is looking for a strong journalist to join our public affairs team. We produce the state’s premiere weekly public affairs show, New Mexico in Focus, which provides ongoing, thoughtful analysis and coverage of issues important to communities across New Mexico. We have the time to dig deeper than most news programs, and both the direction and desire to follow emerging issues as they develop.
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
KRQE News 13
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
First New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marshal honored in Phoenix
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marhsal has received a prestigious award. Sonya Chavez earned the President’s Award at the Federal Law Enforcement Foundations’ annual leadership training in Phoenix Wednesday. That prize goes to individuals who show outstanding dedication to public service. Originally from Torrance County, Chavez joined the […]
KFOX 14
New Mexico authorities identify 16-year-old victim from Kansas in decades old cold case
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teenager whose body was found in a remote New Mexico desert in 1985 has been identified 37 years after her murder, the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office announced at a press conference on Tuesday. The remains of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison were...
Program aims to bring broadband internet to more New Mexicans
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More New Mexicans will soon have access to broadband internet. The Connect New Mexico Pilot Program will award $123M in grants to cover 75% of total project costs for broadband in unserved and underserved areas in the state. “Internet for all is more than just the connection, it’s about making sure that […]
Comments / 0