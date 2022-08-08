ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest takeaway from Buccaneers first unofficial depth chart

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first depth chart. While it is unofficial, there’s one thing that Buccaneers fan should take away from it. When teams release their first unofficial depth chart during training camp ahead of their first preseason tilts, it’s always going to get people talking, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no different. It’s primarily due to the fact that fans get a taste of honey of what their favorite teams will look like, before getting the whole beehive of the NFL regular season.
NFL world reacts to concerning Tom Brady absence

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady is back for another NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year after briefly retiring, but head coach Todd Bowles revealed on Thursday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is not currently with the team, and won’t be until after the team’s preseason matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
No one wanted to talk about the GOAT in the room

TAMPA — Well, that could have gotten awkward. Tom Brady and Tua Tagovailoa had a conversation during a Bucs-Dolphins joint practice Wednesday. They talked about what they did in the offseason. They talked about golf. Apparently, they didn’t talk about what happened last December when Brady was having “impermissible”...
