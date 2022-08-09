ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conifer, CO

Flying J Ranch Park reopens Tuesday after deceased person found

By Sydney Isenberg
 4 days ago
Flying J Ranch Park near Conifer reopened Tuesday afternoon after authorities found a deceased person in the park, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced .

On Monday evening, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said they were looking for a missing man. His car was found in the area, and authorities believed he may be in the park. The sheriff's office said it's easier to search the park when nobody else is walking around.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that they had found a deceased male. His name was not provided.

The sheriff's office said the park had reopened to the public.

There is no threat to the public.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

