Grayson County, TX

CBS DFW

2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes. Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes. Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations. "Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it...
FRISCO, TX
KXII.com

Four taken to hospital after crash in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Denison left four people injured. Public Information Officer Emily Agans said it happened at the intersection of Eisenhower and Coffin Street. She said a vehicle was making a left turn when the two cars collided. All four of the people involved were...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

DCPAAA receives $15,000 donation

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One mother’s last request, inspires her son to make a huge gesture. Denison resident, Dale Phillips and his late mother, “decided to do something good” before she passed away last month. So Dale Phillips donated $15,000 to Denison’s citizens police academy alumni association,...
DENISON, TX
ketr.org

Fire near Caddo Mills burns more than 53 acres

After Tuesday’s rains, fire danger has been downgraded to moderate across most of the region Wednesday. In western Hunt County, a grass fire on Tuesday burned more than 53 acres before being contained. Multiple departments responded to the blaze along State Highway 6, between Caddo Mills and Josephine. Crews doused the fire around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
CADDO MILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire

PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
PLANO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
GANADO, TX
KXII.com

Man sentenced for Ardmore shooting that sent woman to hospital

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of firing shots into a car back in June has been officially charged. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Jamal P James is charged as the gunman in the June 20, 2022 drive-by shooting near 12th Street and Rockford Road in Ardmore.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Sherman man sentenced after pursuing multiple high speed chases

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, Grayson County Officials said a Sherman man was sentenced after leading officers on two high-speed chases in September of 2020. Joshua Alexander Johnson, 32, of Sherman, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and 10 years in prison for Aggravated Assault on Public Servant. Officials said Johnson must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole due to a deadly weapon.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Fannin County OKs contract between jail and Bonham pharmacy

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners have approved a contract between the county jail and Bonham Family Drug. Under the agreement, the pharmacy will deliver prescriptions to the county's inmates. "I think the program is possibly going to save us thousands of dollars every year, which is a...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Tom Bean holding school supply drive

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Tom Bean is holding a school supply drive for students as they head back to school next week. About 20 people have donated items to city hall and over 1,000 items have been dropped off. Items the city has received has been...
TOM BEAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper

PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
PROSPER, TX
KXII.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX

