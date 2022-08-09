Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Car chain believed to have started fire in middle of highway, firefighters say
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the middle of a highway Thursday afternoon. Firefighters said it happened in the middle of Highway 75 near Fallon Dr., and they don’t know what caused it. However, officials said that the fire may have...
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes. Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes. Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations. "Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it...
KXII.com
Four taken to hospital after crash in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Denison left four people injured. Public Information Officer Emily Agans said it happened at the intersection of Eisenhower and Coffin Street. She said a vehicle was making a left turn when the two cars collided. All four of the people involved were...
KXII.com
DCPAAA receives $15,000 donation
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One mother’s last request, inspires her son to make a huge gesture. Denison resident, Dale Phillips and his late mother, “decided to do something good” before she passed away last month. So Dale Phillips donated $15,000 to Denison’s citizens police academy alumni association,...
ketr.org
Fire near Caddo Mills burns more than 53 acres
After Tuesday’s rains, fire danger has been downgraded to moderate across most of the region Wednesday. In western Hunt County, a grass fire on Tuesday burned more than 53 acres before being contained. Multiple departments responded to the blaze along State Highway 6, between Caddo Mills and Josephine. Crews doused the fire around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
Several residents displaced by 3-alarm apartment fire in Denton
A Denton apartment complex has a big mess to clean up and repair because of Tuesday’s three-alarm fire that raced through a building in a complex on West Collins about three blocks from the UNT campus
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
Body found inside burning Plano home
Plano investigators have a mystery on their hands after a body was found inside a home that caught fire on Wednesday. The home is on Gardengrove Court near Custer and West 15th.
UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland
GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
KXII.com
Man sentenced for Ardmore shooting that sent woman to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of firing shots into a car back in June has been officially charged. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Jamal P James is charged as the gunman in the June 20, 2022 drive-by shooting near 12th Street and Rockford Road in Ardmore.
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced after pursuing multiple high speed chases
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, Grayson County Officials said a Sherman man was sentenced after leading officers on two high-speed chases in September of 2020. Joshua Alexander Johnson, 32, of Sherman, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and 10 years in prison for Aggravated Assault on Public Servant. Officials said Johnson must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole due to a deadly weapon.
KTEN.com
Fannin County OKs contract between jail and Bonham pharmacy
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners have approved a contract between the county jail and Bonham Family Drug. Under the agreement, the pharmacy will deliver prescriptions to the county's inmates. "I think the program is possibly going to save us thousands of dollars every year, which is a...
KXII.com
Tom Bean holding school supply drive
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Tom Bean is holding a school supply drive for students as they head back to school next week. About 20 people have donated items to city hall and over 1,000 items have been dropped off. Items the city has received has been...
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
KXII.com
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
fox4news.com
'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper
PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
KXII.com
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
Man captures rare sighting of bobcats playing at Texas golf course
It's the cutest video you'll see today.
