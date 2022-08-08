ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to impeach Merrick Garland

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday said she would soon introduce articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in the wake of the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago. A copy of the resolution, obtained by Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers, states that Garland should...
