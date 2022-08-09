ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mother accused of fatally stabbing daughter, 4, critically wounding son, 2

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KhmS_0h9uPorv00

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans woman was arrested Sunday following a brief hospitalization on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 4-year-old daughter and critically wounding her 2-year-old son, police said.

Jenee Pedesclaux, 32, was booked on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in connection with the double stabbing, which was reported at 11:17 a.m. Sunday, WVUE-TV reported.

According to NOLA.com, an uncle identified the children as Paris and Jaceon Roberts.

Moments after the stabbing, a woman believed to be Pedesclaux shared a short video on Instagram as blood dripped down her chest, WWL-TV reported.

In the now-deleted video, the woman said, “I’m done. My children are dead. I’m done. I’m done with life.”

According to NOLA.com, Pedesclaux was embroiled in a child custody dispute with the children’s father, Jermaine Roberts, who reportedly sued Pedesclaux in April seeking joint custody that would allow him to see the children on weekends. In court documents, Roberts argued that Pedesclaux was “not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids,” the news site reported.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that both children were transported to an area hospital by private vehicle. The girl died shortly after arrival, and the boy remained in critical condition Monday night, WWL reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Wendy Storm
3d ago

This is by far one of the most heart wrenching stories I’ve ever heard. For a mother to commit such an egregious act says volumes about her mental health. All I keep thinking about are those two beautiful babies. My prayers are being said for them & this family. My heart is breaking for you. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother

On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
LUTCHER, LA
iheart.com

Mother Accused In Daughter's Stabbing Death Denied Bond

Bond is being denied for the New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her daughter to death. An Orleans Parish judge agreed with prosecutors today and ordered a competency evaluation for Jenee Pedesclaux. That report is expected next Wednesday. The 31-year-old is charged with second-degree murder in last Sunday's attack which...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wounding#Paris#Violent Crime#Wvue Tv#Wwl Tv#Cox Media Group
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
Lootpress

New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City

A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for backyard burglary suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
114K+
Followers
121K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy