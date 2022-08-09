Read full article on original website
DREAAM back to school shoe drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — DREAAM House is holding a back-to-school shoe drive for the entire community. The local non-profit organization works with boys and young men by providing resources and mentoring from a young age. The goal of its back-to-school shoe drive is to collect 500 pairs of shoes...
2 Danville, 2 Urbana nursing homes fined for violations
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Two nursing homes in the Danville area and two in Urbana have been fined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Arcadia of Danville, Gardenview Manor, Clark Lyndsey Village, and University Rehab have all been fined $25,000 each with a type A violation. According...
U of I organization accepting unwanted items
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Y.M.C.A is working with the Department of Animal Sciences to decrease trash in the area and save you money. The organizations are accepting unwanted items such as furniture, clothes, and small kitchen appliances in your home for their annual...
Large, illegal party problems in Iroquois County
WATSEKA, Ill. (WICS) — The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning against large parties where underage drinking is happening. The warning comes after deputies have broken up illegal parties over the past several weeks. One of the parties happened Saturday, Aug. 6. The sheriff's office received information...
Changes for LIHEAP applications in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Starting next Wednesday, all eligible households in Champaign County can begin making appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). New this year, is the Regional Planning Commission is opening a new office for LIHEAP appointments inside the Rantoul Business Center. The...
Carle Health restarts job assistance program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Carle Health is bringing back a program to help the community get back into the workforce. In the fall of 2019, Carle began a 10 week returnship program but had to cancel the program just a few months later due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the program is finally returning to help those who’ve been out of the job market for some time.
Decatur asks ambulance company candidates to serve bordering towns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — As the City of Decatur reviews the potential ambulance agencies to provide service to Macon County, the city is also requesting the candidate organizations to also give care to cities right outside the county border, such as Cerro-Gordo in Piatt County and Dalton City in Moultrie County.
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
Illinois volleyball will face Eastern Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Illinois volleyball has announced that they are adding Eastern Illinois to its non-conference schedule on September 14. The Illini will travel to Charleston to play the Eastern Illinois Panthers. This is the first time the two teams have played each other since 2005. It is...
Two high schools cancel 2022 varsity football
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana School District on Wednesday announced that the coaching staff at Urbana High School has decided to cancel the 2022 football varsity season, and this is not the first team to do so this year. "It's a tough decision. Obviously nobody wants to make,...
