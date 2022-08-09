MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday will continue our hot streak of days with a high of 92 and a jump in humidity. We may see a few brief showers or a weak storm between 6-9AM Saturday but otherwise the day will be dry. Humidity has not been bad this week but you’ll notice some mugginess to the air this weekend and it will make it feel hotter. Saturday will feel closer to 97 in the Metro:

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO