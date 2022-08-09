Read full article on original website
Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students
Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
Ongoing UNMC study looks into pediatric brain tumors within Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nine-year-old Grace Loftus loves to paint and loves to help animals. In a few short months, her life quickly changed. In April of 2021, she started having dizzy spells; a few months later came the headaches. By October she was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma. “So where it...
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
Nebraska Lottery donates record amount
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 9 hours ago. An help an officer...
Iowa man accused of striking abortion rights protestor with vehicle charged
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man in Iowa accused of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors is facing charges. Court documents posted online Wednesday show that David Houston, 53, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a vehicle, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
Feds: Man defrauded millions from Kansas DCF contractor
TOPEKA, Kan. - Federal authorities allege a man defrauded about $10.7 million from an organization that provides foster and adoption services to the state of Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil forfeiture case on Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company, WMK Research, defrauded Saint Francis Ministries, which is based in Salina.
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
The Video Vault: Alaska's automobile history
A hot and dry end to the week with changes in sight!. Some students in Omaha can get a taste of college while they're still in high school. Construction preventing Field of Dreams MLB game next year. Updated: 18 hours ago. MLB returns to Iowa Thursday for the highly anticipated...
Flo Rida to perform at Nebraska State Fair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Rapper Flo Rida will perform Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Nebraska State Fair. Lady A was previously scheduled to perform but cancelled their tour while a band member seeks treatment for alcohol addiction. “We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at pretty...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot Saturday ahead of big changes
MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday will continue our hot streak of days with a high of 92 and a jump in humidity. We may see a few brief showers or a weak storm between 6-9AM Saturday but otherwise the day will be dry. Humidity has not been bad this week but you’ll notice some mugginess to the air this weekend and it will make it feel hotter. Saturday will feel closer to 97 in the Metro:
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot end to the week, rain chances bring a cool down
MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs will hold onto the 90s through the end of the week... Friday will be the hottest day at 95. Saturday will feel hotter, closer to 100, with a high of 93 and more humidity. Relief is on the way early next week as the heat retreats and rain chances build in.
