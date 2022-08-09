ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Pineville Mountain Lions

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a second round exit last year, the Mountain Lions hope to be the king of the hill in 2022. “We’re very senior heavy,” said Pineville head coach Allen Harris. “I think we got 15 seniors this year. We got a lot of leadership on the team this year and quite a bit of experience and I’m really looking forward to seeing it on Friday nights.”
PINEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022. After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about. “It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie...
HYDEN, KY
wymt.com

UK volleyball team helping flood vicitms in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks after devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, people continue to show their support to the hard-hit area. The UK Volleyball Team is the latest string added to a state-wide web of groups coming to the flood disaster area to offer their support. Friday, the team took a trip down to Breathitt County to help out.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
CORBIN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
City
Middlesboro, KY
City
Harlan, KY
Harlan, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
clayconews.com

Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood

HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were updated yesterday, and the tragic loss of human life now stands at 39. Two weeks after the flooding and it is still hard to comprehend the overall amount of total damage and loss.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which destroyed communities and took dozens of lives last week. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was among the latest to spearhead efforts aimed at helping their Kentucky neighbors. On Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Mountain Heritage Festival canceled

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A post on the Mountain Heritage Festival Facebook Page on Friday announced the cancelation of the festival. Because of the recent flooding in the area, planners with the festival said it is not possible to move forward. “We are heartbroken, but we must share that...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigskin#Previews#American Football#The Harlan Green Dragons
middlesboronews.com

Kelsey Waldon highlights Middlesboro music series

Week 4 of the Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series featured bluegrass, soul and country-rock artist Kelsey Waldon. Raised in Monkey’s Eyebrow in Ballard County, Waldon learned music while working on the farm. She was the first artist to sign with John Prine’s Oh Boy Records in 15 years. In 2014 she released her first album, “The Goldmine.” Waldon currently has four albums with “No Regular Dog” coming out Aug. 12. Waldon performed earlier this summer at the Laurel Cove Music Festival in Pineville.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wymt.com

Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs. The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wymt.com

Golden Alert for Laurel County Man Canceled

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Officials say the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward has been canceled as of Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police issued the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward Thursday morning. He was reported missing after having not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, August...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces 39th flooding death, identity released

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39. He said an additional death is now being counted in Breathitt County. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” said the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Weekend forecast looking mighty fine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a two week period that saw more than ten inches of rain in the mountains and numerous instances of flash flooding, we have more than earned the beautiful weekend weather heading our way. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. It is the first of a couple of...
HAZARD, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander

Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
HARLAN, KY
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

2022 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers for the 2022 Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced it has been canceled. The announcement was made in a Facebook post. Organizers said the festival committee, volunteers, and vendors are heartbroken due to the destruction caused by the historic flooding our region saw on July 28th.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy