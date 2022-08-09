Read full article on original website
joseph holding
3d ago
Biden must be getting paid real good from the cartels to keep it open, plus he's getting a kick back for all the missing children he sends there way.
Reply
14
4America
2d ago
Yes, Biden is doing everything to make our country a lawless third world country. Midterms can’t come quick enough.
Reply
5
Meri Brown
3d ago
Every Bus rally at the Border. Ship them All to the White House.
Reply
21
Related
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government. Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrats Sinema and Kelly want to give Border Patrol agents big raise
Two Democratic senators from Arizona have backed a bipartisan bill to boost pay and staffing levels for Border Patrol agents, a move that could help woo conservatives and moderates ahead of the midterm elections. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, along with Republican Sens. Rob Portman (OH) and James Lankford...
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-CIA official downplays classified records at Mar-a-Lago: 'I had them in my house'
Former CIA official Philip Mudd downplayed FBI agents finding classified documents in former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida during a raid on Monday.
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
Former NY ICE official slams Mayor Adams' 'odd' criticism of Texas sending busses of migrants
Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to send busses of illegal immigrants to New York City in an effort to lessen the burden on his state and show Democrat-run states the consequences of the migrant influx under the Biden administration. Retired New York ICE Field Office Director Tom Feeley joined "Fox...
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona. The plan includes filling four major gaps...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings
SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Number of migrants crossing border is dropping, in part due to U.S. agents helping nab human smugglers in Central America
Arrests of undocumented migrants crossing the U.S. southern border have fallen by nearly 14 percent from an all-time high in May, driven in part by an increase in U.S.-assisted arrests of smugglers in Central America, far from U.S. soil, according to internal briefing materials obtained by NBC News. Agents from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
Texas buses taking migrants to NYC sets off firestorm from Dems, Abbott tells them to take it up with Biden
Buses carrying migrants from Texas to New York at the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has set off a firestorm of condemnation from Democratic leaders. To the Republican governor of the Lone Star state, the Northeast Democrats should call on President Biden to secure the border and remedy the immigration crisis.
Washington Examiner
Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up
Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
Crossing the US-Mexico border is deadlier than ever for migrants – here's why
The June 2022 deaths of 53 people, victims of heat stroke, in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, show the dangers of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. All of the dead came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras – the three most common origin countries of migrants encountered by the Border Patrol in 2021 and so far in 2022. Such fatalities result from two intersecting phenomena. One is the massive growth in the federal government’s policing system in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands since the mid-1990s. The other is the strong and profoundly unequal ties between the United States...
Cartels are poisoning Americans at record rates: DEA administrator
Jul. 15, 2022 - 06:03 - DEA administrator Anne Milgram says the drugs being seized along the border are a 'different and deadlier' threat than ever seen before.
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."
"The Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse." Texas Senator Ted Cruz. The crisis at the Texas southern border continues to escalate. Last week Texas Gov Greg Abbott started bussing migrants caught crossing the border illegally to Washington DC and New York City. This move has infuriated the mayors of the two cities.
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 12