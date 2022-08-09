Read full article on original website
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part II
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football History
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her Killer
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
live5news.com
South Carolina State gives Buddy Pough extension, raise
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Buddy Pough will be at SC State for at least two more seasons. The winningest coach in school history signed an extension on Wednesday that will keep him at his alma mater through the 2023 season. The agreement will also bump his salary up to $287,000...
footballscoop.com
Shane Beamer makes South Carolina players sit in stadium's upper deck to deliver key message
Perhaps one of the biggest factors around the buy-in and optimism for Shane Beamer’s early tenure atop South Carolina football is the positive “culture” that Beamer & Co. continue to instill in the program. This week, as the Gamecocks wind through just their second preseason camp under...
WLTX.com
GG Jackson in the Carolina camp, what head coach Lamont Paris has observerd
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been an interesting and exciting five months for new South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris. Hired in late March, Paris spent the first couple of weeks as a one-man operation until he hired his staff. Since then, he has mined the transfer portal for players in an effort to solidify his roster which released an historic boost with the addition of Ridge View star GG Jackson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer gives stirring speech to South Carolina players from stands of Williams-Brice Stadium
Shane Beamer’s mission, beyond delivering more wins for the South Carolina football program, is to instill a sense of positivity and joy among the players, staff, and fans. After the Gamecocks finished 2-8 in 2020, Beamer returned to Columbia as head coach just over a decade after serving as an assistant on the staff of Steve Spurrier. His message seems to have hit the spot, as South Carolina enjoyed a 5-win improvement in 2021 and went to a bowl game for the 1st time since 2018.
coladaily.com
Preseason jamborees starts this weekend
Dress rehearsals are important in many aspects of life but when you are 16, 17 or 18 years old and play high school football, one of the highest ones on your list include the first exhibition under game-like conditions. If you look across the Midlands this weekend, you have several...
LB Jaden Robinson Flips From South Carolina to Florida
The Gators success recruiting the defensive side of the ball continue with Jaden Robinson flipping from South Carolina.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN to air 5-part series on South Carolina football
ESPN announced Wednesday that it will air a 4-part all-access series on the Gamecocks after visiting Columbia, South Carolina. That’s set to debut at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and is watchable on ESPNU. This will be something to watch as head coach Shane Beamer heads into his...
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anonymous SEC coach describes short- and long-term prospects for Shane Beamer and South Carolina
Shane Beamer has South Carolina headed in the right direction after the Gamecocks exceeded expectations last season. The Gamecocks went 7-6 last season, and returns 14 starters this season. With that in mind, how are Beamer and the Gamecocks viewed entering the season? In its annual installment, Athlon Sports shared...
saludastandard-sentinel.com
World Series Champs!
The Saluda State Champion Ponytail All-Star team made history Thurs., Aug. 4, when they won the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, LA. The local team had to play elimination games after only their second contest, and had to face the team that defeated them earlier, North Carolina, for the title. Because of a weather delay, the championship game did not start until after 11 p.m. Saluda prevailed 4-2, and brought Saluda County’s first World Series championship back home.
Paris gives the latest on final scholarship spot
South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris has one more scholarship at his disposal but with just more than a week before classes start, that free ride is likely to go unused – at least for now. If Paris and his staff can’t find the right person, they know what...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
WIS-TV
Autopsy results released for missing boater
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
$1.5 million granted to 5 South Carolina rural health care improvement projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted South Carolina just over $1.5 million total for five projects aimed at improving health care facilities in rural areas. South Carolina's portion is part of $74 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program, according...
Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush South Carolina deputies thwarted by training
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed their training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff. One deputy was slightly injured when one […]
SC Attorney General wants investigation into spending practices in Richland One
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Attorney General Alan Wilson is urging Governor Henry McMaster to investigate the use of purchase cards in Columbia's Richland County School District One. Wilson's office sent the governor a letter requesting that he use his authority to engage the state's Inspector General to...
