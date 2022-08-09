ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

live5news.com

South Carolina State gives Buddy Pough extension, raise

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Buddy Pough will be at SC State for at least two more seasons. The winningest coach in school history signed an extension on Wednesday that will keep him at his alma mater through the 2023 season. The agreement will also bump his salary up to $287,000...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

GG Jackson in the Carolina camp, what head coach Lamont Paris has observerd

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been an interesting and exciting five months for new South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris. Hired in late March, Paris spent the first couple of weeks as a one-man operation until he hired his staff. Since then, he has mined the transfer portal for players in an effort to solidify his roster which released an historic boost with the addition of Ridge View star GG Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer gives stirring speech to South Carolina players from stands of Williams-Brice Stadium

Shane Beamer’s mission, beyond delivering more wins for the South Carolina football program, is to instill a sense of positivity and joy among the players, staff, and fans. After the Gamecocks finished 2-8 in 2020, Beamer returned to Columbia as head coach just over a decade after serving as an assistant on the staff of Steve Spurrier. His message seems to have hit the spot, as South Carolina enjoyed a 5-win improvement in 2021 and went to a bowl game for the 1st time since 2018.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Preseason jamborees starts this weekend

Dress rehearsals are important in many aspects of life but when you are 16, 17 or 18 years old and play high school football, one of the highest ones on your list include the first exhibition under game-like conditions. If you look across the Midlands this weekend, you have several...
LEXINGTON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN to air 5-part series on South Carolina football

ESPN announced Wednesday that it will air a 4-part all-access series on the Gamecocks after visiting Columbia, South Carolina. That’s set to debut at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and is watchable on ESPNU. This will be something to watch as head coach Shane Beamer heads into his...
COLUMBIA, SC
saludastandard-sentinel.com

World Series Champs!

The Saluda State Champion Ponytail All-Star team made history Thurs., Aug. 4, when they won the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, LA. The local team had to play elimination games after only their second contest, and had to face the team that defeated them earlier, North Carolina, for the title. Because of a weather delay, the championship game did not start until after 11 p.m. Saluda prevailed 4-2, and brought Saluda County’s first World Series championship back home.
SALUDA, SC
247Sports

Paris gives the latest on final scholarship spot

South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris has one more scholarship at his disposal but with just more than a week before classes start, that free ride is likely to go unused – at least for now. If Paris and his staff can’t find the right person, they know what...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
Aiken Standard

Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation

At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Autopsy results released for missing boater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
COLUMBIA, SC

