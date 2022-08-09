ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

knopnews2.com

Pig Skin Preview

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past two seasons the Hershey Panthers have not put a game in the win column, but with some big changes hitting the program this season they are hoping that the narrative surrounding the program will change as well. Alex Lowther will take over...
HERSHEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Sixth Annual Music on the Bricks

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This weekend, music will echo through downtown North Platte. Starting Friday, August 12 is the sixth annual Music on the Bricks. Local musicians will hit the stage and unite the community through their lyrics. “The gratifying thing about Music on the Bricks is the emphasis...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
knopnews2.com

NPCC fall musical auditions announced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - Auditions for the North Platte Community College Theater Department and North Platte Community Playhouse rendition of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” are planned for the first week of September. The musical by Stephen Sondheim has been described...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte sculptor restores two historical statutes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fort McPherson and the Sioux Lookout share historical relevance of growth and development for North Platte and surrounding areas. Two statutes represent the history and significance of the two locations. The process began in the 1920s to preserve history from the pioneer period. Sioux Lookout...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

CRA approves contracts for new Supplemental Beef, LLC plant

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) reviewed and approved two contracts that would see a plot of land transferred from the City of North Platte to Supplemental Beef, LLC. No contracts have been signed yet, but the approval of the contracts moves the process in to the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

