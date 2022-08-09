Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Pig Skin Preview
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past two seasons the Hershey Panthers have not put a game in the win column, but with some big changes hitting the program this season they are hoping that the narrative surrounding the program will change as well. Alex Lowther will take over...
knopnews2.com
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
knopnews2.com
Sixth Annual Music on the Bricks
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This weekend, music will echo through downtown North Platte. Starting Friday, August 12 is the sixth annual Music on the Bricks. Local musicians will hit the stage and unite the community through their lyrics. “The gratifying thing about Music on the Bricks is the emphasis...
knopnews2.com
Sizzling conditions with sunny skies Friday; Cold front moving through Saturday into Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Sweltering and mainly sunny conditions will be in the headlines Friday, but a cold front will be moving into the viewing area over the next few days. A pesky area of high pressure that has been influencing our weather the last few days is starting...
knopnews2.com
Sweltering and parched conditions Wednesday; Pattern continues over the next few days
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Tuesday was a dry and sunny sort of day and this will continue into the day Wednesday and over the next few days across the region. Our area area of high pressure has not moved much and it’s centered to our southeast and this will...
knopnews2.com
NPCC fall musical auditions announced
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - Auditions for the North Platte Community College Theater Department and North Platte Community Playhouse rendition of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” are planned for the first week of September. The musical by Stephen Sondheim has been described...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska officials push for U.S. Congressional Medal for women of the North Platte Canteen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past few months, local and state officials have been advocating for the highest honor from the U.S. government to bestow on the women of the canteen. During World War II, the efforts of the canteen raised the morale of millions of soldiers. Senator...
knopnews2.com
North Platte sculptor restores two historical statutes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fort McPherson and the Sioux Lookout share historical relevance of growth and development for North Platte and surrounding areas. Two statutes represent the history and significance of the two locations. The process began in the 1920s to preserve history from the pioneer period. Sioux Lookout...
knopnews2.com
Scammers are using a new tactic that tugs at the heart strings
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On the morning of July 28, a post was put on a Facebook group for buying and selling in Lincoln County stating that a newborn baby was found in Maxwell and that help was needed in identifying the parents of the child. There is only...
knopnews2.com
CRA approves contracts for new Supplemental Beef, LLC plant
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) reviewed and approved two contracts that would see a plot of land transferred from the City of North Platte to Supplemental Beef, LLC. No contracts have been signed yet, but the approval of the contracts moves the process in to the...
