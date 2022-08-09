ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

anglerschannel.com

Bryan Labelle Wins Toyota Series at Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (Aug. 12, 2022) – Pro Bryan Labelle of Hinesburg, Vermont, brought five bass to the stage Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix and earn the top payout of $86,500. Labelle’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 61-11 earned him the victory by a narrow 2-ounce margin over second place pro Kyle Hall of Granbury, Texas, who finished first at the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event on Lake Champlain last week.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
NECN

Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode

A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn. Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph...
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Rescue teams carry hiker off Long Trail on Camel's Hump

HUNTINGTON, Vt. — Several crews of rescuers were successfully able to help a hiker who got stuck on Camel's Hump on Tuesday. Waterbury Backcountry Rescue said a total of 23 rescuers assembled to help a 69-year-old hiker who needed assistance descending the mountain. The hiker told rescuers that he...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Saranac Lake business catches fire

CO- Founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident. Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 6 hours ago. The shakeup in the...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
WCAX

Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
WATERBURY, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

The case of the missing sled

LAKE PLACID — Living in an Olympic region, you’ll never know what you are going to find in a pile of junk. You might come across a small piece of history. While outside an antique shop more than 10 years ago, Geoff Hewston, of AuSable Forks, saw a trailer come by with what Hewston described as “junk.”
LAKE PLACID, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Recreation Highlight: Lyon Mountain Fire Tower

The mining started in the 1860s and continued until 1967. It produced some of the purest iron ore in the world, and some of that ore was even used to build the Golden Gate Bridge. At 3,830 feet, Lyon Mountain has a large open summit scattered with beautiful spruce trees....
LYON MOUNTAIN, NY
mynbc5.com

Shelburne Farms co-founder dies while helping grandchildren

SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
SHELBURNE, VT
sevendaysvt

Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions

One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Sick Westport boy gets big welcome home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a big welcome home Wednesday for a North Country kid who’s battling cancer. It’s not every day you see swarms of bikers, police, and other EMS officials standing together. But when it comes to North Country kids, many say there is no place they would rather be.
WESTPORT, NY
mynbc5.com

Burlington's sidewalk sale provides boost for local businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Wednesday is the first day for the sidewalk sale in Burlington at the Church Street Marketplace. The annual sale event has been going on since 1970 and will continue until Aug. 14. “It is a way for us to highlight some of our summer deals, move...
BURLINGTON, VT
miltonindependent.com

This $465,000 home in Milton has a modern charm and is move in ready

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Milton has a stunning living room with vaulted ceilings and oak laminate flooring. The house also has a massive eat-in kitchen with a abundance of counter space. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter) Price: $465,000. Square Feet: 1,568. HIGHLIGHTS: half acre...
MILTON, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES to auction student-built tiny house

SARANAC LAKE – Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES is selling a tiny house built by students at Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake. Students in the Building Trades program at AEC spent the 2021-2022 school year constructing the compact, space-efficient house on wheels. Building Trades program. Led by teacher Clarence Brockway and...
SARANAC LAKE, NY

