mynbc5.com
Lake Monsters offense excels en route to a dominate game 1 win
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Lake Monsters rode a fiery offense into game 1 of the FCBL championship series against the Silver Knights, and that trend continued. Vermont scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on the way to a 12 to 0 route of Nashua. Six...
anglerschannel.com
Bryan Labelle Wins Toyota Series at Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (Aug. 12, 2022) – Pro Bryan Labelle of Hinesburg, Vermont, brought five bass to the stage Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix and earn the top payout of $86,500. Labelle’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 61-11 earned him the victory by a narrow 2-ounce margin over second place pro Kyle Hall of Granbury, Texas, who finished first at the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event on Lake Champlain last week.
NECN
Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode
A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn. Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph...
WCAX
Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
mynbc5.com
Thunder Road driver's passion for racing helped him overcome addiction
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Thunder Road is home to one of the most famous short track courses in the Northeast, and its history spans generations. Ken Squire opened the course in 1960 and since then it's invited some of the best racers in the area to try and master the circuit.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
mynbc5.com
Rescue teams carry hiker off Long Trail on Camel's Hump
HUNTINGTON, Vt. — Several crews of rescuers were successfully able to help a hiker who got stuck on Camel's Hump on Tuesday. Waterbury Backcountry Rescue said a total of 23 rescuers assembled to help a 69-year-old hiker who needed assistance descending the mountain. The hiker told rescuers that he...
WCAX
Saranac Lake business catches fire
CO- Founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident. Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 6 hours ago. The shakeup in the...
mynbc5.com
AoT receives $25M grant to replace bridge connecting Burlington, Winooski
WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Main Street Bridge connecting Winooski and Burlington will be replaced thanks to a nearly $25 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The new bridge will have wider lanes and dedicated bike and pedestrian paths on both sides. The current bridge is 93...
WCAX
lakeplacidnews.com
The case of the missing sled
LAKE PLACID — Living in an Olympic region, you’ll never know what you are going to find in a pile of junk. You might come across a small piece of history. While outside an antique shop more than 10 years ago, Geoff Hewston, of AuSable Forks, saw a trailer come by with what Hewston described as “junk.”
newyorkalmanack.com
Recreation Highlight: Lyon Mountain Fire Tower
The mining started in the 1860s and continued until 1967. It produced some of the purest iron ore in the world, and some of that ore was even used to build the Golden Gate Bridge. At 3,830 feet, Lyon Mountain has a large open summit scattered with beautiful spruce trees....
mynbc5.com
Shelburne Farms co-founder dies while helping grandchildren
SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
WCAX
Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday
A number of lively races are expected in November as candidates vie to replace outgoing legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday.
WCAX
Sick Westport boy gets big welcome home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a big welcome home Wednesday for a North Country kid who’s battling cancer. It’s not every day you see swarms of bikers, police, and other EMS officials standing together. But when it comes to North Country kids, many say there is no place they would rather be.
mynbc5.com
Burlington's sidewalk sale provides boost for local businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Wednesday is the first day for the sidewalk sale in Burlington at the Church Street Marketplace. The annual sale event has been going on since 1970 and will continue until Aug. 14. “It is a way for us to highlight some of our summer deals, move...
miltonindependent.com
This $465,000 home in Milton has a modern charm and is move in ready
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Milton has a stunning living room with vaulted ceilings and oak laminate flooring. The house also has a massive eat-in kitchen with a abundance of counter space. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter) Price: $465,000. Square Feet: 1,568. HIGHLIGHTS: half acre...
adirondackalmanack.com
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES to auction student-built tiny house
SARANAC LAKE – Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES is selling a tiny house built by students at Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake. Students in the Building Trades program at AEC spent the 2021-2022 school year constructing the compact, space-efficient house on wheels. Building Trades program. Led by teacher Clarence Brockway and...
