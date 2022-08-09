Originally Posted On: https://escobuildersinc.com/adu-garage-conversion/. Everything You Need to Know About Doing an ADU Garage Conversion. California is struggling with an affordable housing crisis like never before. There simply isn’t enough housing to keep a roof over everyone’s heads. In addition, home prices have skyrocketed to the point where most prospective homeowners are priced out of the market.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO