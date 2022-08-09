Read full article on original website
Pig Skin Preview
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past two seasons the Hershey Panthers have not put a game in the win column, but with some big changes hitting the program this season they are hoping that the narrative surrounding the program will change as well. Alex Lowther will take over...
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
Sixth Annual Music on the Bricks
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This weekend, music will echo through downtown North Platte. Starting Friday, August 12 is the sixth annual Music on the Bricks. Local musicians will hit the stage and unite the community through their lyrics. “The gratifying thing about Music on the Bricks is the emphasis...
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Western Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County...
Sizzling conditions with sunny skies Friday; Cold front moving through Saturday into Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Sweltering and mainly sunny conditions will be in the headlines Friday, but a cold front will be moving into the viewing area over the next few days. A pesky area of high pressure that has been influencing our weather the last few days is starting...
Sweltering and parched conditions Wednesday; Pattern continues over the next few days
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Tuesday was a dry and sunny sort of day and this will continue into the day Wednesday and over the next few days across the region. Our area area of high pressure has not moved much and it’s centered to our southeast and this will...
North Platte sculptor restores two historical statutes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fort McPherson and the Sioux Lookout share historical relevance of growth and development for North Platte and surrounding areas. Two statutes represent the history and significance of the two locations. The process began in the 1920s to preserve history from the pioneer period. Sioux Lookout...
Nebraska officials push for U.S. Congressional Medal for women of the North Platte Canteen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past few months, local and state officials have been advocating for the highest honor from the U.S. government to bestow on the women of the canteen. During World War II, the efforts of the canteen raised the morale of millions of soldiers. Senator...
Arnold votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday the Village Board of Arnold voted on an ordinance that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the city limits of Custer County’s largest village. The ordinance was the result of a citizen initiative petition filed by three Arnold residents. To declare the petition successful, Lori Stutzman, Patty Goodenow, and Jessica Fletcher had to obtain 60 signatures (15% of the 398 registered voters within the Village of Arnold). The three women, with the help of several volunteers, gathered 90 signatures. Of the 90 signatures, 81 were found to be qualified signatures of registered voters in the Village of Arnold.
Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department responded to a fire at an in-home day care at 908 N. Bryan Ave., Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters extinguished the small electrical fire quickly after arriving, and minimal damage is reported. Everyone inside the building made it out safely and no...
Carmen’s council service ends August 16
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - He is no stranger to service, but Jim Carman is stepping down effective August 16 at the next North Platte City Council meeting. City Councilman Carman of Ward 3 in North Platte is announcing his resignation. With a goal of moving closer to family and “truly retire,” Carman ends his term three months early. He has served Ward 3 since 2010. Mayor Brandon Kelliher says he will appoint a new representative to fulfill the remainder of the term.
Scammers are using a new tactic that tugs at the heart strings
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On the morning of July 28, a post was put on a Facebook group for buying and selling in Lincoln County stating that a newborn baby was found in Maxwell and that help was needed in identifying the parents of the child. There is only...
