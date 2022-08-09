Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Corona del Sol (Arizona) head football coach Jake Barro placed on administrative leave
By Brittany Bowyer There’s still little information available surrounding Corona del Sol Aztecs head football coach Jake Barro, who was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday afternoon. News broke when administration emailed parents a letter signed by the principal and athletic ...
Head football coach for Corona del Sol placed on paid leave
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona is just three weeks away from the start of the high school football season for big schools (4A, 5A and 6A) and there is now trouble brewing for one East Valley school. According to a letter to parents from school officials tweeted out by the...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
The popular chain restaurant has announced plans for a second Arizona location.
Family of ASU freshman killed in hazing ritual says lives will be saved under new bill
PHOENIX — A new law in Arizona is targeting the dangers of hazing rituals. Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2322 into law. The bill titled “Jack’s Law" is named in honor of former Arizona State University freshman Jack Culolias. Culolias died in November 2012 from alcohol...
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
fox10phoenix.com
How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season
PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
Phoenix New Times
This New Valley Cafe Helps Foster Youth in Phoenix. Meet Hãnai Coffee
Ryan and Sara Senters have a heart for instilling belonging and community in the Valley’s foster youth. As foster and adoptive parents, the Senters have seen the powerful impact a loving family can have on a child, and now, they've turned that passion into a new coffee shop in Laveen.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
August 12-14: Free bowling, Toy Con, beer festival and more events in the Valley
This weekend [August 12-14] in the Valley: Toy Con, free bowling, beer festival, concerts and more! Here are some things to do to keep the family entertained!
fabulousarizona.com
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego
JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home
This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Take a Trip To North Phoenix For This Superb Spicy Ramen
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. With many...
azbex.com
Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location
As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.
If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of sunlight.
