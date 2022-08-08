Read full article on original website
Aurora tennis player Ameya Tyagi ranks in Boys' 14 doubles bracket by week ending May 14
Aurora tennis player Ameya Tyagi won 189 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 14. They are ranked 754th, up from 926th the week before. Their 189 points playing doubles equal 15 percent of their...
How high did Aurora junior tennis player Revanth Kothapalli rank in Boys' 14 doubles bracket by week ending May 14?
Aurora tennis player Alexandra Hu won 89 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 89 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
Umar Bajwa junior tennis player earns 52 in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending July 30
There were 122 reported residential sales in Kane County in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $339,950 and the median property tax bill was $6,153 for the previous year. 735 HILLCREST Dr.East of Sleepy Hollow Rd, Sleepy Hollow$286,000Property...
Estela Loureiro earns 148 bonus points in Girls' 14 bracket by week ending July 9
Orland Park tennis player Riyaa' Jain won 66 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 66 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
How many junior tennis players from Lake In The Hills are ranked in Boys' 12 category in week ending July 29?
There were 90 reported residential sales in McHenry County in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $321,500 and the median property tax bill was $6,302 for the previous year. 5119 WONDER WOODS Dr.East of Wonder Lake, Wonder Lake$153,000Property... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Recent St. Charles home sales in week ending July 23
Aurora tennis player Stela Vlaisavljevic won 437 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 437 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
Village of Manteno Village Board met July 18
Watseka tennis player Ava Swartz won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 12 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Cardinal of Luxembourg Visits Aurora Catholics
AURORA-On Aug. 2, Luxembourg's Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich visited Aurora to celebrate Mass at Annunciation BVM Church for Catholics of Luxembourg heritage. The Mass was followed by a reception at Marmion Abbey's Nagel Emporium at Abbey Farms.
Weekly recap, week ending July 23 home sales in Kane County
The following residential sales were reported in St. Charles in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $390,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,610 for the previous year. 44 WHITE OAK Cir.St. Charles East Central$270,000Property...
Boy Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side
A 5-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Chicago's far Northwest Side on Wednesday night. According to police, the boy was struck by a vehicle at approximately 9:07 p.m. near the intersection of West Devon and North Cicero Avenue in the Edgebrook neighborhood,...
Party Bus Driver Charged With Striking 13 Cars in Lakeview Over Weekend
A party bus driver from Indiana has been charged with side-swiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in Lakeview. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony damage to property, Chicago police said. Video taken by bystanders captured the bus hitting...
Iroquois County 2022 second installment taxes due dates announced
The Iroquois County Treasurer's Office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for collection of taxes and to asset taxpayers with questions they may have, according to information from Treasurer Kurt Albers. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:13. 05:13. 04:42. How many Fairview Heights junior...
