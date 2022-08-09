ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Kim Barnaby Logan
3d ago

I like the comment from Ali in this story saying "this is what happens to you when you run from cops." All too true. I'm glad nobody was hurt.

fox2detroit.com

Suspect flees in stolen vehicle after shooting at Detroit police during chase

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is on the run after shooting at Detroit police during a chase Thursday. According to Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald, officers heard gunshots in the area of Greenfield and Eaton around 5:40 p.m. Officers approached a red Buick occupied by three people around...
fox2detroit.com

Stolen F-150 out of Westland leads police on chase after striking truck's owner

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The theft of a stolen pickup truck in Westland led police on a chase Wednesday night and eventually an 18-year-old suspect's arrest. Prior to law enforcement getting involved, the owner of the stolen F-150 allegedly confronted the suspect as he was stealing the truck. The suspect then fled from the residence, striking the victim with the truck.
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for pepper-spraying Detroit gas station employee

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after he pepper-sprayed a gas station employee Thursday in Detroit. Police said the assault happened at a gas station at 8031 Gratiot, near Van Dyke, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at...
fox2detroit.com

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
fox2detroit.com

1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
fox2detroit.com

Suspect sought after man shot multiple times in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times in Downtown Detroit last month. The victim was standing with other people under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd. around 12:50 a.m. July 24 when the suspect approached and began shooting.
fox2detroit.com

5-year-old shoots self with gun found in recliner cushion at Eastpointe home

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy got ahold of a gun hidden in a recliner and shot himself Tuesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, the boy's uncle Laron Genta Alston, 42, was watching him when he found the 40-caliber Sig Sauer and shot himself in the foot. Police said Alston had put the gun in the cushion for safekeeping.
fox2detroit.com

Suspect arrested after brutal beating in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a Downtown Detroit beating and robbery that left a man in a coma last month. Police have not identified the suspect who beat Jason Riddle on July 30. People passing by called police when they saw him near...
