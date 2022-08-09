Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada still searching for starting QB as first game looms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Who’s going to be the guy?. With Carson Strong gone Nevada will name a new starting quarterback for a season opener for the first time since 2019. It’s a wide open competition, according to Wolf Pack Quarterbacks Coach Nate Costa. “I don’t know if...
2news.com
Candlelight Vigil for Carson High School Freshman Football Coach John March
Family members, student athletes, coaches, teachers, administrators and thoughtful members of the community gathered in Carson City surrounding the Carson High School Football Field Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember CHS Freshman Football Coach John March. Those in attendance lit candles representative of life and were...
KOLO TV Reno
‘Into the Woods’ hits the stage at Bartley Ranch Regional Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grab a blanket and your loved ones to catch the touring production of “Into the Woods.” You can catch the musical at Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater within Bartley Ranch Regional Park. The well known musical is from 1987, and organizers say after the passing...
KOLO TV Reno
Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local 12-year-old is making a name for himself in the triathlon world. Rhys Ferrito recently competed in the 2022 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship, placing third in the nation in his age group. “When I think about it, I’m like, “wow how did...
KOLO TV Reno
1-acre brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a 1-acre brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. People are asked to avoid the area. SFD has four brush trucks and one...
After skipping senior season, Peterson earns college scholarship to American International
He decided to skip his senior season of baseball to focus on getting stronger and to work on his fundamentals, but Kaden Peterson still earned a college baseball scholarship. Peterson, 18, who graduated from Reed in June, will play baseball and study pre-med at American International College, a Div. II school in Boston. He leaves...
KOLO TV Reno
Lazy 5 Summer Concerts
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just two more Wednesdays left to enjoy the free outdoor summer concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park this season. Ranger Gabe Barbato visited KOLO 8 to talk about the performances coming up and what families can expect at the shows.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
The Crystal Method, The Trip Out Tour at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For more than two decades, The Crystal Method has remained at the forefront of the worldwide dance music industry as pioneers of the big beat genre, innovators of the ‘90s electronica movement and current-day global ambassadors of the American electronic sound. The Crystal...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC seeks community input on Arlington Avenue Bridges project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Changes are coming to the Arlington Avenue Bridges in downtown Reno. They cross the Truckee River and the surrounding area of Wingfield Park. NDOT has categorized the two bridges as structurally deficient. They will be replaced to improve safety, increase access to the park area, and meet flood-capacity requirements.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo
Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital in Reno on June 18, 2022. Kim is survived by her son, Dominick (Nick) of Nevada and her mother, Betty Westerhaus of Arizona. Kim grew up in the Midwest and attended Wichita State University. She loved nature and the mountains and later moved to the Tahoe/Truckee area. Kim discovered her passion was hair and she worked many years as a hair designer and stylist in Incline Village.
KOLO TV Reno
NAM to host free Movie Under the Stars
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the place to go to see classic cars and more. But this month, the National Automobile Museum will be hosting a special family-friendly event and showcasing a classic 80′s movie at its new riverside outdoor venue. How does Back to the Future sound?...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 3)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re taking a closer look at a locally designed program to help businesses attract and retain highly qualified people. It’s a program called Financially Fit Employees and was created by a University of Reno student as part of her graduate studies program. Now it’s...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Emerald Fire sparked in state park, cause under review
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The wildfire that was reported Friday morning near the mouth of Emerald Bay originated in Emerald Bay State Park, a Cal Fire official said. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities first received reports of a fire at about 7:15 a.m. and several agencies responded...
Record-Courier
Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location
On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
KOLO TV Reno
Five week gas main replacement on Grand Canyon Boulevard to begin next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will begin work to replace a gas main at Grand Canyon Boulevard in Reno on Monday. The project will take approximately five weeks and will require traffic controls on Grand Canyon Boulevard, Liston Avenue, Yori Avenue, Chaska Drive, and Colorado River Boulevard. Crews will...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Spirit Airlines touches down in Biggest Little City with nonstop service between Las Vegas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spirit Airlines has landed in Northern Nevada. On Wednesday, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed its latest addition as the budget airline begins a twice daily nonstop service to Las Vegas. “Prices are so high and people are really feeling it,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We really...
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire in west Reno declared contained; started by illegal campfire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:58 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Fire Department investigators determined the 2 acre fire above Pinehaven Road was started by an unattended campfire. Anyone with information about the fire can call 775-334-2300. 3:42 UPDATE: Fire officials say the blaze is 2 acres, and the cause remains under investigation,...
KOLO TV Reno
Two chefs battle it out in the kitchen in KOLO 8 Morning Break’s first-ever cook off challenge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and the Nugget Casino Resort have had a wonderful partnership for the last 60 years. In that time, both organizations have grown, but they’ve each remained committed to serving the people who need help the most. The Nugget provides holiday meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas for unhoused citizens, while Catholic Charities (CCSNN) serves underserved folks in a variety of ways 365 days a year.
Longtime local Hawaiian food truck opens brick-and-mortary restaurant in Sparks
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Longtime Hawaiian food truck in Reno opens brick-and-mortar restaurant Mr. Crab Boiling Seafood claws its way into Sparks UNR unveils ambitious redesign of main dining hall Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
