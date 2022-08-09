ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada still searching for starting QB as first game looms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Who’s going to be the guy?. With Carson Strong gone Nevada will name a new starting quarterback for a season opener for the first time since 2019. It’s a wide open competition, according to Wolf Pack Quarterbacks Coach Nate Costa. “I don’t know if...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Candlelight Vigil for Carson High School Freshman Football Coach John March

Family members, student athletes, coaches, teachers, administrators and thoughtful members of the community gathered in Carson City surrounding the Carson High School Football Field Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember CHS Freshman Football Coach John March. Those in attendance lit candles representative of life and were...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘Into the Woods’ hits the stage at Bartley Ranch Regional Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grab a blanket and your loved ones to catch the touring production of “Into the Woods.” You can catch the musical at Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater within Bartley Ranch Regional Park. The well known musical is from 1987, and organizers say after the passing...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local 12-year-old is making a name for himself in the triathlon world. Rhys Ferrito recently competed in the 2022 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship, placing third in the nation in his age group. “When I think about it, I’m like, “wow how did...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

1-acre brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a 1-acre brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. People are asked to avoid the area. SFD has four brush trucks and one...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lazy 5 Summer Concerts

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just two more Wednesdays left to enjoy the free outdoor summer concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park this season. Ranger Gabe Barbato visited KOLO 8 to talk about the performances coming up and what families can expect at the shows.
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Crystal Method, The Trip Out Tour at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For more than two decades, The Crystal Method has remained at the forefront of the worldwide dance music industry as pioneers of the big beat genre, innovators of the ‘90s electronica movement and current-day global ambassadors of the American electronic sound. The Crystal...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

RTC seeks community input on Arlington Avenue Bridges project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Changes are coming to the Arlington Avenue Bridges in downtown Reno. They cross the Truckee River and the surrounding area of Wingfield Park. NDOT has categorized the two bridges as structurally deficient. They will be replaced to improve safety, increase access to the park area, and meet flood-capacity requirements.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Obituary: Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo

Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital in Reno on June 18, 2022. Kim is survived by her son, Dominick (Nick) of Nevada and her mother, Betty Westerhaus of Arizona. Kim grew up in the Midwest and attended Wichita State University. She loved nature and the mountains and later moved to the Tahoe/Truckee area. Kim discovered her passion was hair and she worked many years as a hair designer and stylist in Incline Village.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

NAM to host free Movie Under the Stars

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the place to go to see classic cars and more. But this month, the National Automobile Museum will be hosting a special family-friendly event and showcasing a classic 80′s movie at its new riverside outdoor venue. How does Back to the Future sound?...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 3)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re taking a closer look at a locally designed program to help businesses attract and retain highly qualified people. It’s a program called Financially Fit Employees and was created by a University of Reno student as part of her graduate studies program. Now it’s...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update: Emerald Fire sparked in state park, cause under review

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The wildfire that was reported Friday morning near the mouth of Emerald Bay originated in Emerald Bay State Park, a Cal Fire official said. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities first received reports of a fire at about 7:15 a.m. and several agencies responded...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location

On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Five week gas main replacement on Grand Canyon Boulevard to begin next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will begin work to replace a gas main at Grand Canyon Boulevard in Reno on Monday. The project will take approximately five weeks and will require traffic controls on Grand Canyon Boulevard, Liston Avenue, Yori Avenue, Chaska Drive, and Colorado River Boulevard. Crews will...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Brush fire in west Reno declared contained; started by illegal campfire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:58 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Fire Department investigators determined the 2 acre fire above Pinehaven Road was started by an unattended campfire. Anyone with information about the fire can call 775-334-2300. 3:42 UPDATE: Fire officials say the blaze is 2 acres, and the cause remains under investigation,...
KOLO TV Reno

Two chefs battle it out in the kitchen in KOLO 8 Morning Break’s first-ever cook off challenge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and the Nugget Casino Resort have had a wonderful partnership for the last 60 years. In that time, both organizations have grown, but they’ve each remained committed to serving the people who need help the most. The Nugget provides holiday meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas for unhoused citizens, while Catholic Charities (CCSNN) serves underserved folks in a variety of ways 365 days a year.
RENO, NV

